The Conservative leader had been called upon to be transparent about his own finances after it emerged his wife, Akshata Murty, has non-dom status.

She is paid about £11.5m a year in dividends from a stake in an Indian IT firm and declares non-dom status, which allows people to avoid tax on foreign earnings.

After revelations about her status she pledged to begin paying tax in the UK to ease the pressure on her husband.

Mr Sunak had first pledged to reveal details of his taxable income during his first run to be leader of the Conservative Party.

On Wednesday the Prime Minister released the records which showed he made £1.9m in the 2021-22 financial year alone.

Over the three years detailed in the returns he earned £4.7m, taking income and capital gains into account.

Over the period he paid more than £1m in UK tax.

From 2001 to 2004, Mr Sunak was an analyst for the investment bank, Goldman Sachs, and was later a partner in two hedge funds.

He is thought to be one of the wealthiest MPs at Westminster.

Mr Sunak was accused of sneaking out details of his tax affairs on a busy news day by the Liberal Democrats.

The party’s Cabinet Office spokesperson Christine Jardine said: “After months of promising to release his tax returns, I don’t understand why Rishi Sunak has snuck them out whilst the world is distracted with Boris Johnson’s partygate grilling.

“People will be much more concerned today about the staggering tax hikes Rishi Sunak has imposed on them.

“The blunt truth is that we should judge politicians on their actions, not their wealth. Rishi Sunak will be remembered as the tax-hiking Prime Minister and no Boris Johnson distraction will stop that.”