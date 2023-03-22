Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has published his tax returns, with the records showing he's earned close to £5million over the past three years.
The Conservative leader had been called upon to be transparent about his own finances after it emerged his wife, Akshata Murty, has non-dom status.
She is paid about £11.5m a year in dividends from a stake in an Indian IT firm and declares non-dom status, which allows people to avoid tax on foreign earnings.
After revelations about her status she pledged to begin paying tax in the UK to ease the pressure on her husband.
Mr Sunak had first pledged to reveal details of his taxable income during his first run to be leader of the Conservative Party.
Read More: Rishi Sunak's Stormont brake backed in Commons despite Tory rebellion
On Wednesday the Prime Minister released the records which showed he made £1.9m in the 2021-22 financial year alone.
Over the three years detailed in the returns he earned £4.7m, taking income and capital gains into account.
Over the period he paid more than £1m in UK tax.
From 2001 to 2004, Mr Sunak was an analyst for the investment bank, Goldman Sachs, and was later a partner in two hedge funds.
He is thought to be one of the wealthiest MPs at Westminster.
Mr Sunak was accused of sneaking out details of his tax affairs on a busy news day by the Liberal Democrats.
The party’s Cabinet Office spokesperson Christine Jardine said: “After months of promising to release his tax returns, I don’t understand why Rishi Sunak has snuck them out whilst the world is distracted with Boris Johnson’s partygate grilling.
“People will be much more concerned today about the staggering tax hikes Rishi Sunak has imposed on them.
“The blunt truth is that we should judge politicians on their actions, not their wealth. Rishi Sunak will be remembered as the tax-hiking Prime Minister and no Boris Johnson distraction will stop that.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here