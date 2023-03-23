Plans are currently being put in place by the party for an event to unveil the results with Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh under discussion as a possible venue.

Two party sources have told the Herald that they are expecting the result to be announced at 2pm on Monday.

"I am hearing it will be 2pm at Murrayfield, although that has not been officially confirmed," said one insider.

The Herald is only £1 for three months.

This offer ends TONIGHT so click here and don't miss out!

Finance secretary Kate Forbes, health secretary Humza Yousaf and former community safety minister Ash Regan are vying to succeed Nicola Sturgeon who announced her resignation last month after more than eight years as SNP leader and First Minister.

More than 72,000 SNP members are eligible to vote in the contest with the ballot opening on Monday last week and closing this Monday at noon.

The votes are being counted by by Mi Voice, a Southampton-based polling firm which the party has previously used.

Ms Sturgeon's successor as First Minister will be officially elected at Holyrood on Tuesday and sworn in at the Court of Session the following day.

GET THE LATEST HERALD SUBSCRIPTION OFFER Subscriptions from HeraldScotland

At First Minister's Questions today, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar called for a Holyrood election to be called after Ms Sturgeon’s successor takes office.

All three candidates have previously said they do not favour an immediate election, despite their party calling for a general election during the Conservative leadership turmoil last year.

The contest has been bitter with the candidates fiercely criticised each other’s records.

Peter Murrell, Ms Sturgeon’s husband and the SNP’s long-serving chief executive, resigned on Saturday after the party was forced to admit it had 30,000 fewer members than claimed at the start of the race.

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon makes final Holyrood speech

Asked by the BBC on Sunday if the pro-independence SNP was in turmoil following the resignation of Mr Murrell, party president and interim chief executive Michael Russell said: “It’s fair to say that there is a tremendous mess and we have to clean it up.”

During the race Ms Regan, the candidate regarded as the outsider in the race, claimed the SNP had “lost its way” and urged the party to let members change their vote - a request rejected by the party.

Ms Forbes criticised the record of Ms Sturgeon’s government, saying “more of the same” would be “an acceptance of mediocrity”.

Mr Yousaf has cast himself as the continuity candidate but also said the SNP headquarters must be reformed to become more inclusive.

Some in the SNP have blamed Ms Sturgeon and Mr Murrell for what they consider a top-down approach to party management involving a lack of transparency and accountability.

READ MORE: Humza Yousaf launches 'Women's manifesto' in dig at Kate Forbes

After all three candidates joined calls for the SNP to reverse its refusal to release details of the current size of its membership, the party said last Thursday that 72,186 people were eligible to take part in the leadership vote.

The SNP claimed at the start of the contest it still had close to the 104,000 members it had reported at the end of 2021.

The party also initially denied a report last month in the Sunday Mail that it had lost 30,000 members.

Asked about the time of 2pm on Monday for the annnouncement and that it may take place a Murrayfield Stadium, an SNP spokesman said: "We are still making plans for Monday."

