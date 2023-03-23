SIR Keir Starmer has published his tax return, revealing that he has earned £359,720 since becoming Labour leader, and paid £118,580 to the exchequer.
His income includes his £126,154 a year salary for being an MP and Leader of the Opposition, and £85,466 earned in capital gains last year
The return shows he paid £23,930 in capital gains tax.
The Herald is only £1 for three months.
This offer ends TONIGHT so click here and don't miss out!
In contrast, Mr Sunak made nearly £1.6 million in capital gains, as well as another £172,415 in dividends and paid £432,493 in tax.
Sir Keir shared details of his income on Thursday afternoon a day after Rishi Sunak published a summary of his tax affairs.
The Labour leader said his capital gains were linked to the sale of a house he helped his sister buy.
READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon makes final Holyrood speech with plea for kindness
Meanwhile, in a separate development, he was branded a “pound-shop Tory tribute act” by the SNP after he praised Margaret Thatcher in a speech on law and order.
Mhairi Black said the comment from the Labour leader would leave people in Scotland “appalled.”
The opposition leader namechecked the former Tory Prime Minister as he vowed to halve knife crime, reduce levels of violence against women and girls and see more offenders prosecuted in England.
Speaking in Stoke-on-Trent, Sir Keir said: "Nothing is more important - more fundamental - to a democracy like ours. The rule of law is the foundation for everything.
"Margaret Thatcher called it the 'first duty of government' - she was right. An expression of individual liberty - our rights and responsibilities, but also of justice, of fairness, of equality - one rule for all.”
READ MORE: Forbes most favoured among Scots but Yousaf leads SNP voters
He used his speech to say Labour was now the "party of law and order" and accused the Conservatives of being out of touch.
Ms Black said: "People in Scotland will be appalled that Keir Starmer is taking his lead from Margaret Thatcher, who left lasting scars on our communities.
"Under Starmer, the pro-Brexit Labour Party has lurched to the right, and is now little more than a pound-shop Tory tribute act - copying Tory policies and quoting Tory Prime Ministers.
"Whether it's denying Scotland's democracy, ruling out any return to the EU, backing Tory cuts to public sector pay and benefits, attacking migration, or signalling greater privatisation of the NHS - the Labour Party has become a pale imitation of the Tories.”
Conservative MPs branded the Labour leader "soft" on justice.
Policing minister Chris Philp said Labour “would rather campaign to stop the deportation of dangerous foreign criminals than try to protect the British public. It’s a disgrace."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here