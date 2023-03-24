Scotland’s incoming first minister must take urgent action on the economy, education, net-zero and health, a leading think tank has said.
Reform Scotland has set out four immediate priorities for Nicola Sturgeon’s replacement, as the SNP leadership race draws to a close.
Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes or Ash Regan will officially take up the post on Tuesday.
The report condemns Ms Sturgeon’s “poor relationship” with the business sector and demands an “urgent reset” which leads to economic growth.
Chris Deerin, Reform Scotland director, said: “A thriving business community is essential to Scotland’s welfare. It is where new jobs are created, where economic growth occurs, and where tax revenues are generated.
“Yet a continued complaint during Nicola Sturgeon’s tenure has been of a poor relationship with the sector.
“The next first minister must urgently reset this relationship. They need to listen to, and work with, the business community.”
The think tank’s report notes that Scotland’s current energy strategy reads “more like a wish-list” than a detailed route map, particularly in relation to demand.
It therefore calls on the next first minister to make the “urgency” of net-zero clear in a realistic plan.
READ MORE: Ross and Sturgeon in furious final clash at FMQs
The paper also calls for the Scottish Government’s proposed national care service to be scrapped and a new social insurance fund to be established instead to pay for social care, with the help of a 1p increase in income tax.
It says a “fundamental change” is needed in the way Scottish education is managed in order to improve performance standards.
Mr Deerin urges the next first minister to be “honest and accept that standards have fallen relative to other countries” and that “little progress” has been made in closing the attainment gap.
The think tank also recommends longer-term actions such as reforming the NHS – but keeping it free at the point of use – revitalising local democracy, broadening the tax base and reforming further and higher education.
READ MORE: John Swinney’s most important job may be yet to come
It also makes proposals for a Scottish Statistics Authority to be developed to help contribute towards long-term reform.
It suggests better data is recorded across the Scottish Government portfolios to allow for improved analysis of progress.
Mr Deerin said: “The Scottish Government has been too timid for too long when it comes to reform.
“We must have the courage to try different approaches, recognise that not every plan will work, that diversity of provision is to be encouraged, and learn from what we do.
“Data is king. A Scottish Statistics Authority can help ensure we have the data and analysis required to evaluate reform.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel