More than 55,000 people have objected to Flamingo Land's plans for a new resort on the banks of Loch Lomond, the Scottish Greens have said.
It is the second time that the Yorkshire theme park operator has put in plans to create holiday accommodation and lodges in Balloch.
A fresh application for the site includes hotels, lodges, restaurants, cafes, shops, a craft brewery, a water park and “external activity areas”.
Previous plans were dropped in 2019 after the number of objections soared past 50,000 with the help of a campaign led by the Scottish Greens.
Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer said the resort would be an "act of cultural vandalism" as he pledged to beat the developers "for good".
“I am grateful to everyone who has supported our community campaign," he said.
"Every objection matters and helps to show the scale of local and national opposition to this garish, unwelcome and destructive development.
“It would be an environmental disaster, and an act of cultural vandalism against one of Scotland’s most beautiful and iconic landscapes."
While developers are no longer proposing to build on the ancient woodland at Drumkinnon Wood, the updated plans would still see development on a huge scale, the party warned.
A survey conducted by a Balloch and Haldane Community Council showed residents opposed the plans by a margin of three to one.
However, the community council still decided to back the resort after stating it did not believe the outcome was truly representative of the local picture.
The application has been opposed by the National Trust for Scotland, the Woodland Trust and Ramblers Scotland.
Mr Greer added: "It would mean extra traffic and congestion on local roads which are already struggling to cope, and would only stand to benefit wealthy tourists, not the community or existing local businesses.
“Loch Lomond means so much to so many people. It must not be treated as a playground for developers looking for a quick profit. We’ve beaten Flamingo Land before, and, with tens of thousands of objections, this time we’ll do it for good.”
The decision rests with the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park Authority.
Only days remain to respond to the planning consultation with a deadline set for MArch 30.
