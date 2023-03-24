King Charles has cancelled a planned state visit to France as protests rage against planned pension reforms.
More than a million people took to the streets on Thursday after president Emmanuel Macron pushed through plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 without a vote in parliament.
A general strike was called by unions with at least 1.1m people taking part in demonstrations, a figure unions put at 3.5m.
Organisers had planned new protests for next week, when King Charles was due to make a state visit to France, which would have included a dinner at Versailles.
Read More: More mortgage misery for homeowners after latest interest rate hike
However, in light of the planned day of action the decision has been maken to postpone the monarch's visit.
In a statement, the Elysee said: “In light of yesterday’s announcement of a new national day of action against pension reforms on Tuesday, March 28, in France, the visit of King Charles III, originally scheduled for March 26 to 29 in our country, will be postponed.
“This decision was taken by the French and British governments after a telephone exchange between the President of the Republic and the King this morning, in order to be able to welcome His Majesty King Charles III in conditions that correspond to our friendly relationship.
“This state visit will be rescheduled as soon as possible.”
Buckingham Palace also confirmed the postponement in a statement: “The King and The Queen Consort’s state visit to France has been postponed.
“Their Majesties greatly look forward to the opportunity to visit France as soon as dates can be found.”
A visit to Germany is expected to proceed as planned.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel