Sergei Fedotov is already behind bars in Moscow after being convicted of embezzling the equivalent of £8m from the artists’ royalties agency he led.

Now The Herald can reveal that lawyers acting for the Scottish Government are trying to seize unspecified assets from him.

The Civil Recovery Unit or CRU, an elite but low-profile team of solicitors, investigators and forensic accountants which chases dirty money, is seeking a court order to to prevent Fedotov from disposing of property in his name.

Fedotov snapped up the 16th century Castle Grant and its 35 acres of grounds back in 2014 after it was repossessed from the one-time Rangers owner.

Mr Whyte, who was later declared bankrupt over unpaid debts, had been unable to keep up mortgage payments.

Fedotov has been described as a “tycoon” in some Scottish reporting but was, in fact, a senior functionary at the Russian Authors’ Society, a non-government not-for-profit body which collects royalties on behalf of artists, writers and musicians.

Fedotov is understood to have paid around £1m for the pile, which is Grantown-on-Spey. He was later reported to have spent thousands more doing it up, adding modern en-suite bathrooms and a fitted kitchen. That raised eyebrows in Russia.

Fedotov acknowledged that he personally owed Castle Grant, though he downplayed its value. He told journalists it was worth about as much as a two-bed Moscow flat.

Asked about the property by the Russian paper Vedomosti in 2015, he said: “It mostly interests me from the cultural and historical perspective. I reckon that its restoration will be of huge interest to historians and archeologists not just in Scotland but in our country too.”

His prosecution - along with his mother Vera, who was his deputy at the Russian Authors’ Society - shocked the Moscow arts scene. He was considered one of the country’s leading authorities on intellectual property rights.

Fedotov had been a close associate of Nikita Mikhalkov, one of Russia’s highest profile actors and film-makers and a Kremlin favourite. There is no suggestion Mikhalkov, a nationalist sanctioned by the EU last year, was in any way involved in the embezzlement.

The 44-year-old was initially convicted of a series of embezzlements in 2017 and sentenced to a year and a half. A Moscow court also ordered him to repay money he stole.

Fedotov, his mother and other workers at the society were later again jailed after further evidence of embezzlement emerged. All those accused admitted the offences. Fedotov is currently serving five years.

The former functionary has also been reported to own property in London and Brighton. He was reported to have put his castle up for sale in 2018 for less than his purchase price. It was later taken off the market.

The CRU does not comment in ongoing litigations. But its action against Fedotov is confirmed by public court filings.

Speaking to The Herald, the unit’s head, Anne-Louise House, today explains that its main mission is to ‘disrupt” organised crime.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain praised the CRU, which she oversees as a minister rather than a prosecutor.

“Since the Civil Recovery Unit was established twenty years ago the Unit has regularly had success in disrupting and dismantling serious and organised crime,” she said. “This work has been carried out in collaboration with Police Scotland, HMRC, the DWP and other agencies as part of the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce.

“The work of the Civil Recovery Unit continues to expand and evolve as new legislation and investigative tools extends powers in civil recovery “I am confident that as the methods criminals use evolve the Unit will too.

"The Civil Recovery Unit has a long history of finding innovative ways in which to use the flexibility of POCA legislation to seize money, assets and property from serious criminals and disrupt the ability of criminal enterprises to function.”