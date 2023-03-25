Those applying for refugee status have been housed in hotels across the country, and it's believed 10 are being used for the purpose in Scotland.

One is in Erskine and has caused controversy, with far-right group Patriotic Alternative using the concerns of local residents to protest against the asylum seekers.

According to Sky News the government is expected to announce in the coming weeks that all asylum seekers will be moved out of hotels.

They will instead be moved to military bases, while disused ferries could also be used to house people seeking refugee status.

The Conservative government's controversial illegal migration bill will come before parliament again at the beginning of next week.

Under the plans anyone crossing the channel to claim asylum will be removed “as soon as reasonably practicable” to Rwanda or a safe third country.

The Government has paid more than £140 million to Rwanda but no flights forcibly carrying asylum seekers to the capital of Kigali have taken off because of legal challenges.

Travelling to another country to seek asylum is not illegal and is protected under international law, but the Conservative government has looked to punish those who do not arrive by "safe and legal" routes such as the UK Resettlement Scheme, Community Sponsorship, or the Mandate Scheme.

Most asylum claims in the UK are successful – in 2021, the estimated overall grant rate where a final outcome has been reached was 77 per cent.

Under the proposals in the bill, arrivals will be prevented from claiming asylum while in the UK, with plans also to ban them from returning once removed.

Downing Street said the limited safe and legal routes to asylum in the UK will be increased – but only “once we have stopped the boats”.

However, it is unclear if the plans will be compatible with the Human Rights Act 1998, which signed into UK law the European Convention on Human Rights.

Amnesty International UK said: "The UK Government's new asylum plan is a disaster, avoiding responsibilities and punishing people fleeing conflict and persecution.

"The Prime Minister must clean up the mess made by the Home Secretary and her predecessor and create safe routes."