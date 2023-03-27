At the age of 37, Mr Yousaf has been an MSP since 2011 when he was elected for the Glasgow region. Five years later he was elected as MSP for Glasgow Pollok.

He currently serves as Scotland’s health secretary, taking over from Jeane Freeman who stood down from Holyrood ahead of the 2021 election.

Born and raised in Glasgow, he attended the private Hutcheson's Grammar School in Pollokshields and then studied at Glasgow University where he graduated with a degree in politics.

He worked as a parliamentary assistant for many prominent MSPs, including Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon while she was deputy first minister.

Following his election in 2011, he served in a variety of junior ministerial posts including minister for external affairs and development, minister for Europe and international development and minister for transport and the islands.

His first major Cabinet position came during Nicola Sturgeon’s 2018 reshuffle when he was made justice secretary – a position he held until 2021.

Mr Yousaf was the clear favourite of the SNP establishment and during the contest presented himself as the "continuity candidate".

He was rumoured to be Ms Sturgeon's preference for her successor and his campaign quickly won the backing of the most senior figures in the party.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney, constitution secretary Angus Robertson, Social Justice Secretary Shona Robison were all among the leading SNP politicians in Holyrood who supported his leadership bid.

The party's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, his deputy Mhairi Black and his predecessor Ian Blackford also supported Mr Yousaf's campaign.

Other MSPs backing Yousaf include Neil Gray, Michael Matheson, Maree Todd, Shirley-Anne Sommerville and Mairi McAllan.

During the hustings he was the only candidate to give a commitment to pursue a legal challenge to the UK Government on its Section 35 block on gender reforms.

He also promised more action on Scotland's drugs death crisis and said he will hold a series of independence campaign workshops, which would be available to all SNP members.

His tenure as health secretary has proved controversial.

While he has emphasised his negotiations over pay and conditions with NHS workers helped to prevent strikes in the sector, he has faced repeated calls for his sacking from oppositions.

Finance secretary and leadership candidate rival Kate Forbes even suggested during the STV debate that she would not let him continue in the post if she became First Minister.

His previous roles in government also attracted controversy.

One of his flagship policies during his time as justice secretary was the introduction of the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Bill.

The legislation consolidated existing laws but also established a new offence of “stirring up hatred” on the grounds of religion, sexual orientation, age, disability and transgender identity.

The bill was passed in March 2021 despite concerns being raised over its impact on freedom of speech.

Mr Yousaf said the legislation would send a strong message that offences motivated by prejudice “will not be tolerated by society”.

But critics warned it could see individuals facing criminal charges for expressing controversial opinions.