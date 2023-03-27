During the leadership campaign there were warnings that the Bute House Agreement with the Greens might collapse if either of Mr Yousaf's rivals Kate Forbes or Ash Regan became party leader and First Minister.

The smaller pro-independence party is holding a meeting this afternoon on whether they wish to continue with the deal.

Ahead of the meeting, a party spokesman welcomed Mr Yousaf becoming SNP leader.

He said: "The Scottish Greens congratulate Humza Yousaf on his leadership victory, and hope he will build on the legacy of his predecessors in delivering a progressive, climate driven and fair legislative agenda for all of Scotland.

"As partners in the Bute House Agreement, we are encouraged his election will be viewed as an endorsement of these shared values, as Scotland looks to embrace a fairer, greener and more equal future.

"In line with our constitution, and following a capacity spring conference at the weekend in which we discussed the partnership arrangement, we will consult with our party members through Council which will meet later today to agree our next steps.

"We will share those conclusions in due course."

Mr Yousaf beat Ms Forbes and Ms Regan in the contest with the voting going to a second round after no candidate won a majority in the first round. Ms Regan dropped out in the first round of voting.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “I congratulate Humza Yousaf on his election, and on becoming the first leader of his party from an ethnic minority.

“We encourage him to govern for all of Scotland and abandon his divisive plans to push independence relentlessly as the self-styled ‘First Activist’.

“As the main opposition party, we will hold Humza Yousaf to account when he lets the Scottish people down."

Mr Ross added: “Unfortunately, we have serious concerns about his ability. For the good of Scotland, we hope he does not lurch from failure to failure as he did when he was Nicola Sturgeon’s Health Secretary, Justice Secretary and Transport Minister.

“Humza Yousaf’s election as leader shows that the SNP Government are moving further and further away from the real priorities of the Scottish people to obsess over independence.

“The Scottish Conservatives will continue to focus on the issues that matter to people across the country, such as strengthening our economy, supporting our struggling NHS and helping families with the global cost-of-living crisis.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “I extend my sincere congratulations to Humza Yousaf on his election.

“While I question his mandate and the SNP’s record, it is important to reflect on the election of what will be the first First Minister from an ethnic minority background. Regardless of your politics, this is a significant moment for Scotland.

“But while Scotland faces the twin crises of the cost of living and the NHS emergency, it is clear that the SNP does not have the answers that Scotland needs.

“This chaotic and divided party is out of touch and out of ideas. Humza Yousaf has inherited the SNP’s woeful record, but he has not inherited Nicola Sturgeon’s mandate.

“We need an election now, and Scottish Labour is the change that Scotland needs.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “I would like to congratulate Humza Yousaf on becoming the first minority ethnic leader of his party.

“Scotland is crying out for a First Minister who will put the people’s priorities first and be a leader for the whole country.

“There are huge challenges facing our country but sadly Humza Yousaf has not proven equal to those challenges in his previous roles. That’s not just my verdict but that of his colleague Kate Forbes.

“On his watch, 1 in 7 Scots are on a waiting list and his NHS recovery plan has completely failed to tackle crises in A&E, cancer care, mental health and dentistry.

“Reasonable, fair-minded people are turning away from the SNP and looking for someone who will fight their corner. This country is ready for change and Scottish Liberal Democrats will be part of what’s next.”

On tomorrow’s vote for First Minister, Mr Cole-Hamilton added: “I will be putting myself forward in the vote for First Minister. I believe that Scotland is at a crossroads.

“This leadership contest has shown Humza Yousaf will always prioritise breaking up the UK. My priorities are the cost of the living crisis, the state of the NHS and the climate emergency. That is what the public want to see Scotland’s Parliament focused on at this difficult time.”

SNP Westminster Leader Stephen Flynn MP said: "I warmly congratulate Humza Yousaf on his election as SNP leader, and look forward to working closely with him, as we deliver on the priorities of people in Scotland.

"The SNP is the only party offering real change from the damage and decline caused by the Tories and pro-Brexit Labour Party, who are completely out of touch with Scotland's interests.

"Together, the SNP will relentlessly focus on the issues that matter - tackling the Tory cost of living crisis, improving public services, strengthening the economy and offering people in Scotland a genuine choice over their future with independence.

"Finally, it's important to recognise the particular significance of Humza's election for many communities across Scotland, as he stands to become the first Scots Asian and muslim First Minister. The huge symbolism of this historic moment will send an important message to young people about the kind of country Scotland is and the fair and progressive future we want to build."