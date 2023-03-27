Humza Yousaf is set to become Scotland’s youngest First Minister and the first person from a minority ethnic background to hold the post after he was elected SNP leader.
After a sometimes fiery and divisive leadership contest, SNP members chose Mr Yousaf, 37, as their party’s new leader, succeeding Nicola Sturgeon.
The current Scottish Health Secretary is expected to be declared Scotland’s sixth First Minister after a vote in the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday.
Here’s how the world’s media reacted to the news:
ABC News (USA)
Humza Yousaf elected to head Scottish National Party, will be Scotland’s first leader of color
“Humza Yousaf elected to head Scottish National Party, will be Scotland’s first leader of color.”
Publico (Portugal)
Independence supporters choose Humza Yousaf as Scotland's prime minister
“Scottish Health Minister was the most voted in the SNP internal election to succeed Nicola Sturgeon. Parliament confirms appointment as head of government on Tuesday.”
La Vanguardia (Spain)
Humza Yousaf will succeed Nicola Sturgeon as leader of the SNP
“The current Minister of Health, who presented himself as the continuation candidate, won the majority support of the more than 70,000 members of the Scottish Nationalist Party”
Le Monde (France)
Scottish National Party elects Humza Yousaf as Sturgeon's successor
“The 37-year-old becomes the first person of colour to serve as Scotland's first minister.”
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (Germany)
Humza Yousaf becomes new Prime Minister in Scotland
"The members of the Scottish National Party have decided: Humza Yousaf will be the new party leader and new "First Minister". Former Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced her resignation in February."
Al Jazeera
Scotland’s ruling SNP picks Humza Yousaf to succeed Sturgeon
“The new party leader is due to be confirmed as first minister by Scottish lawmakers on Tuesday.”
Domani (Italy)
Scotland, the nationalist party chooses Humza Yousaf. He will be the premier
"Confirmation as First Minister after the vote of parliamentarians on Tuesday. The candidate with the most continuity with Nicola Sturgeon won."
The Express Tribune (Pakistan)
Pakistan-origin Humza Yousaf wins race to become Scotland's first Muslim leader
"37-year-old practising Muslim will succeed Nicola Sturgeon as leader of the governing Scottish National Party"
