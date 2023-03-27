Questions had been raised throughout the SNP leadership contest over whether the deal would continue under Nicola Sturgeon's successor.

Figures across the party raised concerns if the Greens would remain committed to the co-operation agreement if Kate Forbes or Ash Regan became the new SNP leader because of the two candidates' opposition to the Gender Recognition Reform Bill - a policy backed strongly by the smaller pro-independence party.

Following Mr Yousaf’s election as SNP leader, Scottish Green Co-leader Patrick Harvie MSP said: “We congratulate Humza Yousaf on his election and look forward to building on the successes of the last 18 months.

“Our Council and MSPs met this afternoon and they voted unanimously to continue with the Bute House Agreement and to support his nomination as First Minister when a vote takes place tomorrow.

“This overwhelming endorsement of our arrangement will allow us to continue with the progressive, collaborative politics we know can help deliver a fairer, greener and more equal Scotland for all.”

Co-leader Lorna Slater said: “The scale of support in our party is a tribute to the success of the positive and progressive agenda in the Bute House Agreement which has been supported by Humza Yousaf in his successful campaign.

“Climate justice and equality are at the heart of our shared vision, and we are delighted to be working with Humza Yousaf on delivering on our shared co-operation agreement.”

The Scottish Tories seized on the continuation of the deal which they have long described as the "coalition of chaos".

Scottish Conservative Chairman Craig Hoy MSP, said: “This is confirmation that the nationalist coalition of chaos will continue thanks to Humza Yousaf’s election as SNP leader. The real priorities of Scotland will be ignored as Nicola Sturgeon’s replacement is happy to call on the extremist Greens to prop up his government.

“Over the last 18 months, we have seen the SNP consistently bow to the demands of their Green coalition partners. From joining them in risking 100,000 jobs in our oil and gas industry and rowing back on vital road upgrades, it has been a case of the Green tail wagging the yellow SNP government.

“Humza Yousaf is content with an anti-growth, anti-car, anti-jobs Green party being at the heart of decision-making in Scotland all because they share his passion for breaking up the United Kingdom.

“Only the Scottish Conservatives are holding this nationalist coalition to account for their failings and standing up to their independence obsession, and focusing on the real priorities of the Scottish people.”