John Maclean was a school teacher, Red Clydesider and founder member of the Pollokshaws Progressive Union – an organisation which discussed issues such as socialism, anarchism, the natural sciences and general social problems.

He was just 44 years old when he died in 1923

In a motion at Thursday’s full council meeting, members of the city’s SNP administration will propose that work be carried out to explore how best to recognise Maclean, who they argue is one of the most significant figures in 20th-century Glasgow.

November marks a century since Maclean died. As well as being committed to a Scottish socialist republic, he had been known and regarded by revolutionary leaders across Europe.

A memorial cairn was unveiled in 1973 to mark the 50th anniversary of Maclean’s death but councillors are concerned about the likelihood of it being moved, even if that’s only temporary.

The plan for a permanent memorial has been put forward by councillor Sean Ferguson, whose ward includes the Pollokshaws area where Maclean was born and died.

John Maclean shakes hands with David Kirkwood. (Image: NQ archive)

Councillor Ferguson is proposing that Maclean’s life be reflected in some of the regeneration work being carried out in Pollokshaws, with a decision then taken in time for the St Andrew’s day anniversary of his death.

The motion being presented later this week states: “Council acknowledges the forthcoming centenary of the death of John MacLean, teacher and campaigner on behalf of working people and their families.

“Council recognises that MacLean closely identified with this city, whose boundaries he expressed a wish to see expanded further to match the economic and social challenges facing residents across the Clyde valley.”

Maclean was born in Pollokshaws, then part of Renfrewshire, on 14th August 1879. He died on 30th November 1923, in Pollokshaws, which had been incorporated into Glasgow in 1912.

Speaking about the motion councillor Ferguson said: “Regardless of your political outlook or how history now views the events of the 1910s and 1920s, John Maclean was a hugely important figure in the public life of Glasgow at a crucial time in its history.

“And, a 100 years on, he remains one of the most significant individuals in the history of modern Glasgow, if not Scotland.

“It’s entirely appropriate that he be remembered in the city in which he played such an important part. I want to see the City Council take a lead on this.

“Right now, it’s up for discussion how we do that. But it is entirely fitting that he should be remembered in the neighbourhood where he was born and died and where the ongoing regeneration work gives us an opportunity to do just that.

“That could be a street name or a new piece of public realm. But I’d hope over the next six months we can come to an agreement on what that should be and commit to a proper recognition of this important part of our shared history.”

Born to Gaelic-speaking parents who originally hailed from the Highlands, MacLean was a teacher, who made his name as a campaigner on issues from the sale of contaminated meat through to housing, poverty, and workers’ rights.

MacLean’s parents had relocated to the West of Scotland because their families were forced from their homes by highland and island landowners. His father died of an industrial disease when MacLean was just 8 years old

He was recognised during his lifetime by figures as diverse as Lenin, Sylvia Pankhurst and his opposition to the First World War and critical role in building the foundations of Red Clydeside brought him to the attention of the British Government.

MacLean was imprisoned on multiple occasions for expressing his views and for a period in Peterhead Prison was force-fed, to the detriment of his health. The huge turnout at his funeral cemented his place as an icon of Scottish socialism.

Despite his early death, Maclean is celebrated in literature, music and verse to this day, testament to his impact on the consciousness of people in Glasgow and beyond.

Councillor Ferguson added: “Maclean would struggle to recognise much of the Glasgow of today.

“What he would recognise though are the struggles of ordinary people, trying to keep their heads above water in the midst of the worst cost-of-living crisis in generations and also the city’s emphasis on education as a route to better lives for individuals and communities.

“Recognition of Maclean couldn’t be more timely.”