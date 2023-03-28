The latest Public Health Scotland figures also show the number of patients enduring extreme waits has risen by up to 1100% since Mr Yousaf took over in the middle of the pandemic.

Mr Yousaf, who will be confirmed by MSPs as Scotland’s new First Minister later today, took on the health porfolio in the week ending 23 May 2021.

In that week, PHS reported 86.6% of A&E patients were seen within four hours, while 3,448 waited more than four hours, 415 more than eight hours and 113 more than 12 hours.

Last week, the number waiting more than four hours was 9,342 (up 170%), more than eight was 3,344 (up 700%) and more than 12 hours 1,382 (up 1120%).

Attendance was 25,742 in Mr Yousaf’s starting week, but lower last week at 25,160.

The target is for 95% of patients to be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

It has not been met nationally since July 2020.

The worst performing health board last week was NHS Forth Valley, where 45.3% of patients were seen on time, followed by NHS Fife (53.9%) and NHS Lanarkshire (54%).



