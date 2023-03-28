In an open letter party leader Anas Sarwar sets out key policies on how his party would address the cost of living crisis and pressures on the NHS and urges voters to personally get in touch.

It is also being promoted on social media websites and sent to voters in marginal constituencies, which his party will be targetting in a bid to win them back from the SNP at the general election, expected before the end of next year.

"I am writing to you because Scottish politics is in a moment of great upheaval," Mr Sarwar told voters.

"People across our country are crying out for answers to the real issues that they are facing. The SNP has descended into chaos and is losing sight of what matters most – the cost of living crisis and the crisis in our NHS. We know people are struggling with bills and to get the healthcare they need. We know things need to change.

"When I became Labour leader, I was aware we needed to rebuild trust with the Scottish people and I have spent the last two years travelling the country listening and learning. It was clear to me that we had to make changes - big changes."

He added: "Our task is to show that Scotland can have a better, more exciting, and more prosperous future if we unleash our country’s potential. A better future for Scotland starts with a plan.

"A plan to unleash the extraordinary talents and innovation of the Scottish people. A plan where we create more highly-paid jobs, high-tech industries, and more chances to re-skill so that working people in Scotland are better off. A Scotland where our public services are the envy of the world. One thing you should know about me – I will always put Scotland first."

Mr Sarwar - who will quiz the new SNP leader Humza Yousaf at First Minister's Questions in Holyrood tomorrow - listed the following policies Labour would implement in Scotland should Keir Starmer oust Rishi Sunak from Number 10 in the election.

He told voters a Labour government would change Scotland by:

o Tackling the cost of living with an energy plan to bring down bills by up to £1,400 every year.

o Jump-starting a green jobs revolution - in a decade creating 50,000 clean power jobs in Scotland.

o Growing the economy, investing in good jobs and opportunities for the future.

o Saving the NHS and care services to reducing waiting times for treatment

o Investing to rebuild public services

Mr Sarwar added: "And that is just the start. I know we must make our argument and earn your trust.

"I know too that people are looking for an alternative to the SNP. Today, I just ask one thing of you: please get in touch. Come and talk to me, tell me what you think - your worries and your hopes for Scotland."

The new campaign by Labour is being launched as the leading pollster Sir John Curtice said the party could win at least 10 Scottish seats at the general election, up from the single seat it has currently.

Sir John, who is professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde, told TalkTV: "I think the Labour Party will certainly feel they have an opportunity and they are quite right to feel that way.

"They are now running at about 30 per cent in Scotland. That leaves them only 10 points behind the SNP.

"The reason why that matters is that at kind of level of lead, the Labour Party begins to pick up seats from the SNP.

"There are around 10 seats in Scotland which might fall to Labour if the SNP lead across Scotland as a whole is down to 10 points."

He added: "The Labour Party is the one unionist party that has some ability to appeal to some people who are in favour of independence but are not necessarily going to vote for the SNP.

"The crucial question is whether the Labour Party can increase that constituency."

Mr Yousaf was elected SNP leader yesterday after a five week contest which saw rival candidates attack each other's records and rows erupting over transparency and party governance.

Peter Murrell, Nicola Sturgeon’s husband and the SNP’s long-serving chief executive, resigned during the election after the party was forced to admit it had 30,000 fewer members than claimed at the start of the race. His departure followed that of Murray Foote, the party's head of communications in Holyrood, the previous evening.

And earlier that day Ms Sturgeon's closest aide Liz Lloyd announced she would be leaving government after Ms Regan raised concerns about her involvement in Mr Yousaf's campaign with the head of the civil service.

Professor James Mitchell, of the Department of Politics and International Relations at Edinburgh University, told The Herald on Saturday the “the egregious” nature of some of the attacks on candidates made from within the party was a reflection of the SNP’s “very poor health”and that the condition had come about despite Ms Sturgeon inheriting the party in better shape than any of her predecessors.

