Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone will now inform the King, with the SNP leader to be formally sworn in at the Court of Session in Edinburgh tomorrow.

The 37-year-old is Scotland’s youngest First Minister and the first from an ethnic minority background.

READ MORE: SNP told its courting 'disaster' if it dismisses gender bill concerns

He won the votes of 71 fellow MSPs, with all members of the SNP and Greens backing his bid.

Though the vote was just a formality, all of the opposition leaders also stood for the vacancy created by Nicola Sturgeon's departure.

The 31 Tory MSPs voted for Douglas Ross while 22 Labour MSPs backed Anas Sarwar.

Alex Cole-Hamilton received the backing of his four Lib Dem MSPs.

In his speech asking for parliament's support, Mr Yousaf said it was "quite a signal of the progress that we have made as a country, as well as a parliament, that two of the candidates putting themselves forward [for first minister] are from minority ethnic communities."

He added: “That the majority of MSPs in this Parliament belong to parties led by two people of colour, two people of the Muslim faith.

“The fact that no-one bats an eyelid at this tells me we are making progress in our nation for which we should all be very, very proud.”

He said his Government would “listen carefully and pay respect” to the views of all MSPs while standing up to any attempts to “undermine devolution”.

READ MORE: Mobile phones to be banned from Holyrood's public gallery

The First Minister will now spend the rest of the week appointing his cabinet, with parliament voting of his appointees on Thursday.

His nomination form for First Minister was signed by two of his likely government colleagues, Neil Gray and Shona Robison.

Responding to Mr Yousaf's victory, Mr Ross said: "With both the First Minister and the Prime Minister representing the UK’s diverse communities, this sends a strong, positive message to everyone that there are no barriers to what you can achieve in this country.

"But that is where the history of this moment ends.

"Because, regrettably, the new First Minister seems to be doing his best to offer a poor imitation of his predecessor.

"Instead of setting out a platform to focus on Scotland’s real priorities, Humza Yousaf decided on his first day to renew Nicola Sturgeon’s constitutional conflict with the UK Government."

The Tory also noted that he was "now the only leader of a major political party not to be privately educated at Hutchesons' Grammar School."

Both Mr Yousaf and Mr Sarwar attended the pricey school in Glasgow's Southside.

In his speech, Mr Sarwar pointed out that he and Mr Yousaf had known each other for many years.

"Regardless of our politics, we should take all take immense pride that this country is to have its first minority ethnic First Minister. Whatever our political differences, and there'll be many in the months ahead, today's significance cannot be understated.

"It is something our grandparents would never ever have imagined when they arrived in this country and made Scotland their home.

"But reaching this historic moment has not been easy. And I know that he has faced personal abuse and racism as have so many others who don't have the platform that he and I are fortunate to have.

"So I'm proud of the work that we have done alongside others to stand against hatred and bigotry and I promise I will continue to stand alongside you in that fight for all of us."

Mr Sarwar said while he was happy to congratulate on Mr Yousaf on being appointed as the first First Minister from an minority ethnic background, "it for obvious reasons, I hope he's not the last."

Nicola Sturgeon took to Twitter to offer her congratulations to her successor.

"Congratulations to my friend and our new First Minister @HumzaYousaf - I wish him every success and will be willing him on every step of the way."

Congratulations to my friend and our new First Minister @HumzaYousaf - I wish him every success and will be willing him on every step of the way. https://t.co/VE9vbLWW37 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) March 28, 2023

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack congratulated Mr Yousaf on his election.

“The UK Government wants to work constructively with him on the issues that matter to people in Scotland. I was pleased that during his acceptance speech Mr Yousaf made clear he also wants to work together. That is what people in Scotland, rightly, expect.

“There is a huge amount to be done – continuing to tackle the cost of living, growing Scotland’s economy, tackling NHS waiting lists, ensuring our energy security and improving transport links.

“I hope that Mr Yousaf will govern for the whole of Scotland. In particular I hope he will put his obsession with independence aside, and concentrate on working with the UK Government to make life better for people in Scotland.”