SHONA Robison is set to become Scotland's next Deputy First Minister, Humza Yousaf has announced.
The former social justice minister was a key member of the First Minister's winning campaign in the SNP leadership contest.
She was also responsible for driving the Gender Recognition Reform Bill through parliament, and is close to Nicola Sturgeon.
Speaking to journalists in the garden lobby of the Scottish Parliament, Mr Yousaf said: “I’m very pleased to tell you that Shona Robison is going to be my deputy first minister.”
BREAKING: Shona Robison to be deputy first minister pic.twitter.com/286Rp9TGpg— Andrew Learmonth (@andrewlearmonth) March 28, 2023
Cabinet appointments will be made in the coming days and are due to be confirmed by MSPs on Thursday.
Labour was scathing over the appointment.
Jackie Baillie, the party's deputy leader, tweeted: "Failure shouldn't be rewarded. Scotland deserves better."
More to follow...
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel