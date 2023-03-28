The former social justice minister was a key member of the First Minister's winning campaign in the SNP leadership contest.

She was also responsible for driving the Gender Recognition Reform Bill through parliament, and is close to Nicola Sturgeon.

Speaking to journalists in the garden lobby of the Scottish Parliament, Mr Yousaf said: “I’m very pleased to tell you that Shona Robison is going to be my deputy first minister.”

BREAKING: Shona Robison to be deputy first minister pic.twitter.com/286Rp9TGpg — Andrew Learmonth (@andrewlearmonth) March 28, 2023

Cabinet appointments will be made in the coming days and are due to be confirmed by MSPs on Thursday.

Labour was scathing over the appointment.

Jackie Baillie, the party's deputy leader, tweeted: "Failure shouldn't be rewarded. Scotland deserves better."

