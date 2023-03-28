The former social justice minister was a key member of the First Minister's winning campaign in the SNP leadership contest.

She was also responsible for driving the Gender Recognition Reform Bill through parliament.

The two are close, with Ms Robison, the MSP for Dundee City East, a former employer of Mr Yousaf's wife, Nadia El-Nakla.

Speaking after being confirmed as First Minister in a vote by MSPs, Mr Yousaf said: “I’m very pleased to tell you that Shona Robison has agreed to be my deputy First Minister, which I’m delighted about.

“She and I are about to go up and finalise some of our cabinet appointments.”

It's not clear if she will have a Cabinet portfolio alongside her deputy role. She said that was still being finalised.

Asked if he had offered defeated rival Kate Forbes a job, he said: “I already spoke to Kate Forbes yesterday. I want Kate Forbes to be part of the government.”

Asked if he had spoken to his other leadership rival Ash Regan, Mr Yousaf said: “I haven’t spoken to Ash yet, but as I say Shona and have got a job to finalise our cabinet now.

“I’ve not spoken to Kate Forbes about a formal offer yet. We’re going to finalise our cabinet and our government, but I have said right throughout this campaign that Kate is exceptionally talented and of course, I’d want her to be part of my government.”

Asked if he had spoken to Nicola Sturgeon about her becoming a global ambassador for independence, he said: “Oh man, that’s a conversation I still have to have. She and I had one phone call yesterday where she congratulated me on the result.

“She said to me something lovely, she said that other than your wife and your mother, I will be the proudest person in the chamber if you win”

Asked when he would be speaking to the Prime Minister and whether he would bring up independence, he said: “I believe we have a call set up very soon.

“Of course independence will be part of that conversation, as will many other important issues.”

Asked what he would say to the PM about independence, the First Minister said: “I’ll be saying that the Westminster Government shouldn’t be denying democracy, shouldn’t be denying the voice of the Scottish people. We have a mandate for a referendum.

Asked what he would do then the UK Government inevitably said No to Indyref2, he said: “We will continue to do what we are doing, which is of course not just governing in the interests of the people of Scotland but building that consistent majority for independence.”

Ms Robison said she was honoured to accept Mr Yousaf's request to be his Deputy First Minister.

"I look forward to working with him and our Cabinet on the issues that matter most to the people of Scotland.

“I have served alongside Humza for a long time and I know that his leadership will build on the solid foundations we have been left by the former first minister and deputy first minister.

"His election as First Minister is a historic moment and marks the beginning of a new chapter for the country.”

Asked how many years before Scotland became independent, he said: “Not sure.

“But we’ll be working every single day we possibly can to advance the cause of independence. We know that the only way of getting there is building that consistent majority for independence and then of course the process will take care of itself.”

The First Minister was also asked about Circular Economy minister Lorna Slater pushing back on DRS changes touted during his leadership campaign.

He said: “Lorna and I have spoken. We're going to speak again. Of course, you know my views on the deposit return scheme.

"We’ve also heard comments of course from those big producers, those largest producers, saying that there shouldn't be a pause, and of course urging us to move forward. So there's an early discussion to be had about the deposit return scheme.”

Cabinet appointments will be made in the coming days and are due to be confirmed by MSPs on Thursday.

It is thought Neil Gray, his campaign manager in the contest will also be given a seat round the cabinet table.

Labour was scathing over the appointment of Ms Robison as deputy.

Jackie Baillie, the party's deputy leader, tweeted: "Failure shouldn't be rewarded. Scotland deserves better."

Scottish Conservative Chairman Craig Hoy said: “Shona Robison’s reward for railroading the hated gender reform bill through the Scottish Parliament is to be appointed as Humza Yousaf’s right-hand woman.

“This is the surest sign yet that Humza Yousaf is doubling down on his plans to ignore the valid concerns of women and girls by seeking another constitutional court battle with the UK Government.

“It also means we have two failed health secretaries at the top of government, at a time when fixing the NHS is a huge priority.

“Shona Robison – like Humza Yousaf – has flopped in her previous ministerial roles. As well as breaking her promise to eradicate bed-blocking when at health, as housing secretary she has overseen the highest number of homeless applications on record and as local government secretary has presided over swingeing cuts to council budgets.

“It looks as if Humza Yousaf has no intention of healing the divisions in his party either, given Shona Robison launched a furious attack on Kate Forbes during the SNP’s bitter leadership contest."