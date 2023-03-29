HUMZA Yousaf has suffered more embarassment as the new First Minister after his fountain pen failed to work at his swearing-in ceremony.
Mr Yousaf took the official oath of office and swore allegiance to the King in front of Scotland’s most senior judge at the Court of Session this morning.
He is now the Keeper of the Scottish Seal, which authorises him to make decisions on behalf of the crown, effectively allowing him to run the country.
As part of the ceremony before the Lord President Lord Carloway and four other judges, Mr Yousaf also required to sign a series of parchments.
However, rather like King Charles III last year, he suffered an acute stationery malfunction.
With the Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC next to him, Mr Yousaf could be seen struggling with the fountain pen, leading a court clerk to take it from him to get it working.
He then handed it back to Mr Yousaf, but after working briefly the pen again failed.
As Ms Bain looked for help to the clerk, the latter again took the pen and tried to get it to work on a scrap of paper.
It then went back to Mr Yousaf for a third time and again failed to work, leading a second clerk to hand him a second pen, which also failed.
The first clerk then managed to get the original pen to work and Mr Yousaf was finally able to complete the signing.
The episode lasted an excruciating two minutes.
Humza Yousaf formally becomes first minster after taking the official oath in front of the Lord President of the Court of Session and other senior judges— BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) March 29, 2023
LIVE ➡https://t.co/qedaVo4LU7 pic.twitter.com/W08g02Dho4
Signing a visitor’s book at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland in September, King Charles lost his temper when his foundtain pen burst and the ink ran over his fingers.
“Oh god, I hate this pen,” he said. "I can’t bear this bloody thing… every stinking time.”
However M Yousaf, watched by his family and friend Aamer Anwar, kept his cool and simply looked more bemused.
However he faces tougher timnes on the political front today
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel