LIVE: Humza Yousaf unveils first cabinet

By Andrew Learmonth

  • Humza Yousaf has unveiled his first cabinet.
  • The majority of appointments are women, and five are under 40.
  • Shona Robison, the new Deputy First Minister, will take on the Finance portfolio, including responsibility for the Scottish Budget
  • Michael Matheson becomes the Cabinet Secretary for NHS Recovery, Health and Social Care
  • Jenny Gilruth joins Cabinet for the first time as Cabinet Secretary for Education and Skills
  • Màiri McAllan joins Cabinet for the first time as Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition
  • Neil Gray joins Cabinet for the first time as Cabinet Secretary for Wellbeing Economy, Fair Work and Energy
  • Mairi Gougeon remains Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands
  • Angus Robertson remains Cabinet Secretary for Constitution, External Affairs and Culture
  • Shirley-Anne Somerville becomes Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice
  • Angela Constance returns to Cabinet as the new Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Home Affairs

