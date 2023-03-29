Labour has accused Humza Yousaf of hypocrisy for not calling an immediate Holyrood election.
During Scotland questions in the Commons, Ian Murray the party’s Shadow Scottish Secretary said the SNP’s repeated calls for a vote following last summer’s Tory leadership contest applied equally to the new First Minister.
READ MORE: Humza Yousaf names first cabinet minus SNP deputy leader Keith Brown
Mr Murray offered his congratulations to Mr Yousaf, but said that while he “inherits a divided party, and the SNP's dreadful record on public services... what he does not inherit is Nichola Sturgeon's mandate.”
He added: "At the Holyrood election the ballot paper said Nicola Sturgeon for First Minister, not Humza Yousaf.”
The Edinburgh South MP asked Scottish Secretary Alister Jack if he agreed “with me and Humza Yousaf himself when he rightly called for a UK General Election after the prime minister changed twice last year?
"And does he agree that a new First Minister with no mandate means there should not only be a general election now but a Scottish election now too?"
READ MORE: Scotland prepares for seabird return amid bird flu fears
Mr Jack, who defended the lack of election last year, did not agree on the need for one now.
"What I'd say is that there is a precedent for political parties voting in new leaders who then assume office.
“We had Henry McLeish replace Donald Dewar, Jack McConnell replaced Henry McLeish, Gordon Brown replaced Tony Blair. Even Nicola Sturgeon replaced her, at the time, great friend and mentor - her words not mine - Alex Salmond.
"So yes, it will be hypocritical of me to say otherwise, because last year, of course, I defended the change of prime ministers. And I think it's hypocritical of Humza Yousaf to suggest that then that we should have done it and now deafening silence."
Mr Jack also called on Mr Yousaf to put the independence movement “into reverse”.
“I heard him say that he wanted to put the independence drive into fifth gear, and I would gently remind him that most Scots actually want him to put it into reverse – to work with the United Kingdom to tackle the issues that really matter to them.”
The SNP’s Pete Wishart told Mr Jack that the UK was is in trouble “because there is no longer a case for the Union.”
He added: “We know that because a significant number of under-50s now support independence.
"Could he tell us what the Union’s greatest achievement has been in the past few years?
"Is it a Brexit that Scotland does not support; is it high-rise energy prices in energy-rich Scotland; or is it being run by a bunch of Tories that most of Scotland rejected?"
READ MORE: First days for Humza Yousaf already proving to be tricky
Mr Jack said that when the Brexit referendum was 52% to 48%, the SNP politician had called for another referendum.
“The result of the leadership election was 52% to 48%, and suddenly he is very happy with it.
“He loves to quote opinion polls to me, but he did not quote any today—I cannot think why.
“All I would say is that the people of Scotland are seeing the strength of this United Kingdom, whether that is through freeports, investment zones, or city and region growth deals. The desire to stay in the United Kingdom gets stronger and stronger.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here