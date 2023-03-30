If the punishment is approved by MPs, it was almost certainly trigger a by-election in her Rutherglen and Hamilton West constituency.

The MP took a train from London to Glasgow knowing she had COVID in September 2020.

She now sits as an independent after being throw out of the SNP.

Under the rules, any suspension of 10 days or more can trigger the Recall of MPs Act which means that if 10% of an MP's constituents sign a petition.

The seat is a key target for Labour, with Sir Keir Starmer visiting earlier this month.

Ferrier referred herself to the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner after her rule flouting came to light.

She was found guilty of culpable and reckless conduct at Glasgow Sheriff Court last August after she amitted to travelling on a train between Scotland and London after being told to self-isolate in September 2020.

The court heard that Ferrier attended a midday mass at St Mungo's parish church where she gave a reading to the congregation.

She then attended Vic's Bar in Prestwick where she stayed for two-and-a-half hours.

The next day Ferrier took a taxi journey from her home in Cambuslang to Central train station, where she picked up some shopping from Marks and Spencer before catching a train to London Euston, there were 183 people on board.

She then checked into the £200 a night Park Plaza Hotel, Westminster Bridge, before attending the Houses of Parliament at 7.15pm, where she took part in a debate.

Afterwards, Ferrier then sat at a table in the MPs tearoom usually allocated for SNP members speaking to the DUP's Jim Shannon.

When she received the positive result at 8.03pm by text and email, she then met with the then SNP chief whip Patrick Grady and told him she would return to Scotland in the morning because of an sick family member.

Ferrier returned to her hotel at 9.20pm before heading back to London Euston the next morning.

The court heard that contact tracers for NHS Test and Protect attempted to contact Ferrier on four occasions but were unable to do so, leaving two voicemails.

Ferrier later contacted Test and Protect and disclosed that she had a "slight and infrequent cough" the day before her test.

Ferrier later contacted police and informed them of her breach before sending out a statement on her social media, saying: "Despite feeling well, I should have self-isolated while waiting for my test result and deeply regret my actions.

"I take full responsibility and I urge everyone not to make the same mistakes that I have and do all they can to limit the spread of Covid-19."

More to follow...