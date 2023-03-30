THE former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier looks set to be suspend from the House of Commons for 30 days for breaching Covid rules.
If the punishment is approved by MPs, it was almost certainly trigger a by-election in her Rutherglen and Hamilton West constituency.
The MP took a train from London to Glasgow knowing she had COVID in September 2020.
She now sits as an independent after being throw out of the SNP.
Under the rules, any suspension of 10 days or more can trigger the Recall of MPs Act which means that if 10% of an MP's constituents sign a petition.
The seat is a key target for Labour, with Sir Keir Starmer visiting earlier this month.
Ferrier referred herself to the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner after her rule flouting came to light.
She was found guilty of culpable and reckless conduct at Glasgow Sheriff Court last August after she amitted to travelling on a train between Scotland and London after being told to self-isolate in September 2020.
The court heard that Ferrier attended a midday mass at St Mungo's parish church where she gave a reading to the congregation.
She then attended Vic's Bar in Prestwick where she stayed for two-and-a-half hours.
The next day Ferrier took a taxi journey from her home in Cambuslang to Central train station, where she picked up some shopping from Marks and Spencer before catching a train to London Euston, there were 183 people on board.
She then checked into the £200 a night Park Plaza Hotel, Westminster Bridge, before attending the Houses of Parliament at 7.15pm, where she took part in a debate.
Afterwards, Ferrier then sat at a table in the MPs tearoom usually allocated for SNP members speaking to the DUP's Jim Shannon.
When she received the positive result at 8.03pm by text and email, she then met with the then SNP chief whip Patrick Grady and told him she would return to Scotland in the morning because of an sick family member.
Ferrier returned to her hotel at 9.20pm before heading back to London Euston the next morning.
The court heard that contact tracers for NHS Test and Protect attempted to contact Ferrier on four occasions but were unable to do so, leaving two voicemails.
Ferrier later contacted Test and Protect and disclosed that she had a "slight and infrequent cough" the day before her test.
Ferrier later contacted police and informed them of her breach before sending out a statement on her social media, saying: "Despite feeling well, I should have self-isolated while waiting for my test result and deeply regret my actions.
"I take full responsibility and I urge everyone not to make the same mistakes that I have and do all they can to limit the spread of Covid-19."
More to follow...
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel