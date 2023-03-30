SPEAKING to reporters after his debut appearance at First Minister’s Questions, Humza Yousaf told us he was looking forward to fighting any Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election.
He sounded convincing too.
But the prospect of spending a substantial chunk of SNP cash trying to keep hold of a seat where his party’s last candidate culpably and recklessly exposed the public "to the risk of infection, illness and death" can’t really be too enticing.
And as much as this will be Yousaf’s first real electoral challenge since taking on the top job, there's also a fair bit of pressure on Anas Sarwar and Sir Keir Starmer.
This is probably the best chance Labour has had of taking a seat off the SNP in years. It's been a key target seat, and the party boss and Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves were up here for a campaign stop just three weeks ago.
It's not a shoo-in, but as pollster Mark McGeoghegan told Unspun, in a close race, Labour could just take it.
“Most models based on the latest polling predict that Labour would gain the seat from the SNP, but by a tight margin of just five or six points,” he said.
“With lower turnout and unanswered questions around whether Ferrier, the Greens, or Alba would run, the result could go either way – but Labour should be optimistic about winning this one and building momentum ahead of the next general election.”
When Margaret Ferrier won in 2015, she overturned Tom Greatrex’s majority of 21,000.
She managed it with a swing of 36.5%, giving her a majority of 9,975, fairly sizeable in its own right.
However, the seat was one of the 21 lost by the SNP at the snap election in 2017, with Labour’s Ged Killen winning by just 265 votes.
Ferrier took it back in 2019, winning a majority of 5,230.
By-elections are not normal elections, and as McGeoghegan says, there are still a number of unanswered questions, not least around who’ll be standing.
Labour, the SNP, the Tories and the Lib Dems will all put up candidates.
Will the Scottish Greens? They have a councillor in the constituency, and my sources at party HQ say it’ll be a decision for the local branch.
Could Alba? My contact here says...
