A HEATED council meeting descended into a spat – with an SNP councillor accused of telling his opponents to address concerns with him “outside”.
Glasgow Labour councillor Frank McAveety claimed SNP member Graham Campbell had told the opposition to “shut up” during a meeting on Thursday.
He has pledged to take further action against Campbell and claimed his complaints fell on deaf ears when he attempted to address them with the SNP Lord Provost who was chairing the chaotic meeting.
McAveety tried to raise a point of order about the “conduct” of Glasgow’s full council meeting as it came to an end.
He said he had “distinctly heard” Campbell “shout across the chamber and tell other members of this chamber to ‘shut up’”.
“No action was taken,” he added. “Could you give us guidance and advice on how that matter can be addressed?”
In response, Campbell said: “You can address it with me outside.”
Read More: Glasgow social tenants take to the streets as Holyrood rent freeze ends
Addressing the Lord Provost Jacqueline McLaren, McAveety said: “Someone in the chamber today, making a remark that seems to me quite challenging.”
He added the “conduct was unacceptable”.
McLaren told McAveety that the meeting was finished and to “speak to the business managers about it”.
After the meeting, the Labour group said Campbell had told female councillors to “shut up” and the Lord Provost had refused to hear a point of order.
McAveety, Labour’s business manager and a former Scottish Government minister, said: “The failure to intervene by the Lord Provost to protect members who had been shouted at by Campbell was unacceptable.
“Glasgow Labour will be taking these matters further.”
Frank even for you, this is really scraping a very empty barrel. The meeting had already ended & I gave you the chance to discuss your concerns with me. Can’t think why you’d think a Black man trying to reason is somehow a threat - especially given your own behaviour in chambers.— Cllr Graham Campbell🇺🇦@SNP_socialists (@CeeGraham1) March 30, 2023
Responding to McAveety on social media, Campbell said: “Frank, even for you, this is really scraping a very empty barrel.
“The meeting had already ended and I gave you the chance to discuss your concerns with me. Can’t think why you’d think a Black man trying to reason is somehow a threat — especially given your own behaviour in chambers.”
Read More: Holyrood protesters face six month ban from parliament
The SNP group said it would not be commenting at this time.
The issue arose at the end of a heated debate on the plan to begin enforcement of Glasgow’s Low Emission Zone from June this year.
Labour and Conservative councillors had been calling for a one-year delay while the SNP and Greens decided to continue with the current date.
McAveety was sacked from Jack McConnell’s government in 2004 when it emerged he had misled parliament over the reason for missing a grilling from MSPs – claiming he was detained on ministerial business when he was actually having his lunch.
He also was mocked earlier that year by a Glasgow sheriff after claiming he had been “terrorised” by anti-war protesters while campaigning in Govanhill.
Sheriff Graeme Warner said: “If this was the most frightening thing he has experienced in his career then he must live a very sheltered life.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here