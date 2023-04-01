The probe into the £600,000 raised by the party for independence-related campaigning has seen at least one senior figure face "multiple" interviews, the Scotsman reported.

Police Scotland is investigating what happened to the funds amid an ongoing row over how the donations have been used.

Earlier this month, former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told Sky News that she has not spoken to the force regarding the allegedly missing funds.

She told Beth Rigby: “Look, no, but I’m not going to comment, I wouldn’t comment on any ongoing police investigation and I’m not going to comment on this one,” she said.

Asked if it had put pressure on her or her husband Peter Murrell, who resigned in March after a row of how media requests relating to membership numbers were handled, the First Minister said: “No, it hasn’t, no.”

The police investigation, codenamed Operation Branchform, was launched in 2012 after complaints were made about SNP donations.

Douglas Chapman, the SNP MP who stepped down as party treasurer claiming he had not been given enough information to do the job, has also spoken to police.

It is understood that the SNP believes cash from the £600,000 is not "missing" and was not used improperly as it was spent on campaign materials, and the SNP exists to further the cause of independence.

However, recent reports claimed that police are investigating high-value transactions, including vehicle purchases.

After Chapman quit in 2021, fellow SNP MP Joanna Cherry also quit her position on the NEC also citing concerns over transparency and scrutiny.

Colin Beatie, who was brought to full the trearur role in 2021, release a statement at the time which read:

"Questions have been raised in recent months about funds raised in response to independence-related appeals since 2017 and whether all of the amounts raised will be spent directly on the campaign to win independence.

"As national treasurer, I give an assurance that this will be the case.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A report which outlines enquiries already undertaken and seeks further instruction has been submitted to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS). We are working closely with COPFS as the investigation continues.”