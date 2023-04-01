The first poll of Humza Yousaf’s premiership has suggested a shrinking lead for the SNP over Labour, but a sizable bounce in the new leader’s popularity.
A survey by Savanta for The Scotsman of 1,009 people between March 28 and 31 shows the First Minister’s approval rating among the public increasing by six percentage points to a net of -12%, although he remains behind his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon, who boasts a net rating of 10%, and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar (-1%) and former rival Kate Forbes (-2%).
Among SNP voters, Mr Yousaf’s popularity soared compared to the previous poll in February, increasing by 19 percentage points to a net of 20%, while Ms Forbes approval rating dropped 15 points to 5%.
READ MORE: Ivan McKee hits back at claims he left government as he wasn't promoted to Cabinet
In every electoral test featured in the poll, however, the lead the SNP enjoys over Labour shrank.
At Westminster, likely to be Mr Yousaf’s first major electoral test as SNP leader next year, the SNP vote dropped by three points to 39%, with Labour’s vote increasing by one point to 33%.
In Holyrood constituencies, the SNP vote dropped four points to 39%, with Labour rising by two points to 32%, while Scottish Parliament list voting saw SNP support rise by one point to 33% and Labour increase by three points to 30%.
Elsewhere, the Conservatives also enjoyed an increase in its vote in all three votes.
At Westminster, the party’s vote increased by two points to 19%, while at Holyrood, the constituency vote increase by one point to 19% and two points to 18% in the list vote.
On independence, 48% of decided voters said they would support leaving the UK, while 52% said they were opposed.
When undecided voters were counted, 47% of respondents didn’t back separation, while 45% did and eight were unsure.
READ MORE: Minister for Independence may be 'improper' use of public cash
Responding to the poll, SNP MSP Fiona Hyslop said: “The SNP is focused on Scotland’s priorities and that’s why we continue to top the polls.
“Under the leadership of new First Minister Humza Yousaf, who according to today’s poll has already seen a boost to his personal approval ratings, we are setting out a positive, ambitious vision for Scotland’s future.”
She added: “As an independent country we can use Scotland’s immense natural and human resources to build a fairer, more prosperous nation.
“No wonder unionist parties are so terrified of allowing the people of Scotland to have a say over their future – and that is why the SNP are determined that they will have that choice.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel