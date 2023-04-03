Tributes have been paid to Conservative former chancellor Nigel Lawson after his death at the age of 91.
Rishi Sunak described the party grandee and leading Brexiteer as an “inspiration” and Boris Johnson marked him as a “giant” of Tory politics.
The former MP served as Margaret Thatcher’s chancellor from 1983 until his resignation in 1989, before sitting in the House of Lords as Baron Lawson of Blaby until his retirement in December.
Having been editor of influential right-wing magazine The Spectator, he entered the Commons in 1974 as the representative for Blaby in Leicestershire and stayed there until 1992.
One of the first things I did as Chancellor was hang a picture of Nigel Lawson above my desk.— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) April 3, 2023
He was a transformational Chancellor and an inspiration to me and many others.
My thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/SPwcnoUFnQ
Mr Johnson described him as a “fearless and original flame of free market Conservatism”.
“He was a tax-cutter and simplifier who helped transform the economic landscape and helped millions of British people achieve their dreams,” the former prime minister added.
“He was a prophet of Brexit and a lover of continental Europe. He was a giant. My thoughts and prayers are with his family.”
Lord Lawson, who also worked on the Financial Times and the Sunday Telegraph, had six children, including celebrity cook and food writer Nigella and journalist Dominic.
The Telegraph first reported his death and his family are yet to comment.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt tweeted: “Nigel Lawson was a rarity amongst politicians, someone who transformed our thinking as well as transforming our economy.
“Since he stepped down as chancellor his shoes have been impossible to fill but he inspired all his successors, leaving the country more prosperous & enterprising.”
Lord Lawson helped transform Britain while serving in the Thatcher government, slashing personal taxation.
His resignation in 1989 after rows over Europe and economic policy marked the early stages of her downfall a year later.
