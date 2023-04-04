IMMIGRATION minister Robert Jenrick has been disqualified from driving for six months after travelling at almost 30mph over a temporary speed limit on the M1 last year.
The Conservative frontbencher was also fined a total of £1,639 at a court hearing on Tuesday after previously admitting to travelling at 68mph in a temporary 40mph zone between junctions 18 and 17 on the southbound M1 last August, the Courts and Tribunals Service Centre said.
The case was dealt with through a Single Justice Procedure at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, which allows a magistrate to rule on criminal cases seen as minor in a closed court, meaning the public and press cannot attend.
They also allow defendants to plead guilty or not guilty in writing which meant that Mr Jenrick, 41, did not have to attend court in person.
Mr Jenrick has been approached for comment.
The MP for Newark, in Nottinghamshire, was travelling after an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Any Questions at Wakefield Cathedral when he was caught by a speed camera in his Land Rover at around 11.30pm on August 5, the London Evening Standard reported.
The Evening Standard had previously said Mr Jenrick was fined £307 and handed three penalty points in March, for speeding on the A40 in west London in August 2021.
He was fined £1,107, and ordered to pay a £442 victim surcharge and £90 in costs.
