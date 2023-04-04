The former chief executive of HIV Scotland has been charged with fraud.

Nathan Sparling was reported to the police after leaving his role at the charity in December 2020.

HIV Scotland last month announced it was to close down as a result of a "number of significant challenges".

The charity's latest accounts state £10,649 of expenditure was identified as being "fraudulent or not recovered".

A police spokeswoman said: "In February 2021, we received a report of a possible fraud at a ­premises in York Place, Edinburgh.

"Inquiries were carried out and a 32-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with ­financial offences. A report was sent to the procurator fiscal."

The Crown Office said: "A report ­regarding a 32-year-old man has been received and is under ­consideration by the ­procurator fiscal."