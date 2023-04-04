Nathan Sparling was reported to the police after leaving his role at the charity in December 2020.

HIV Scotland last month announced it was to close down as a result of a "number of significant challenges".

The charity's latest accounts state £10,649 of expenditure was identified as being "fraudulent or not recovered".

A police spokeswoman said: "In February 2021, we received a report of a possible fraud at a ­premises in York Place, Edinburgh.

"Inquiries were carried out and a 32-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with ­financial offences. A report was sent to the procurator fiscal."

The Crown Office said: "A report ­regarding a 32-year-old man has been received and is under ­consideration by the ­procurator fiscal."