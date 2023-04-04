The survey has the SNP down three points since last month, and suggests they will win 36 per cent of the vote at the next general election. Labour are up two points to 31%.

It is a remarkable turnaround for Anas Sarwar's part who came third in 2019, with just 19% of the vote.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said the party was "back in business."

SNP leads Labour by 5 points in Scotland. In 2019, Labour came third.



Scotland Westminster VI (31 March - 1 April):



SNP 36% (-3)

Labour 31% (+2)

Conservative 19% (-3)

Lib Dem 10% (+4)

Green 2% (–)

Reform 2% (–)

Other 1% (–)



Changes +/- 2-5 Marchhttps://t.co/0jIqoLLdLG pic.twitter.com/YzhZYZSdOP — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) April 4, 2023

The pollster also suggests the Tories would now take 19%, while the Lib Dems would win 10%, a four point jump on the last poll.

READ MORE: Scotland's cancer waiting times now 'worst on record'

The gap between the SNP and Labour is slightly bigger when voters are asked how they would vote in the next Holyrood election.

On the constituency vote, the SNP are on 38%, while Labour sit at 28%. The Tories are on 18% and the Lib Dems on 10%.

On the list vote, the SNP are on 30%, Labour are at 24%, the Tories are picking up 19%, while the Lib Dems will 13% and the Greens 11%.

🔔 Get unlimited access to The Herald with a subscription – save over 20% annually and receive a free gift box

👉 Click here to sign up for this offer

The poll also gives the first approval rating for Humza Yousaf as First Minister. Voters have given him a net approval rating of -7%. While 23% approve, another 30% disapprove, with a further 35% saying they neither approve nor disapprove.

Asked if they thought he would make a worse leader than Nicola Sturgeon, 39% of voters said they thought he would, while 32% thought he would be about the same.

Another 11% said he would be better.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak receives a net approval rating of -13%, while Douglas Ross is on -20%. Scottish Labour leader, Anas Sarwar, sees a six-point increase in his approval rating, to now stand at +10%.

Asked their view on the UK Government, a majority of Scots, 61% think it is incompetent. Just 39% feel the same way about the current Scottish Government.

READ MORE: Yousaf says he understands outrage after rapist avoids jail

On independence, No leads by eight points, taking 54% of the vote once don't knows are removed, while Yes is on 46%.

The pollster says support for Scottish independence remains "especially strong among younger Scots", with majorities of those aged 16-to-24 (51%), 25-to-34 (54%) and 35-44 (52%) all saying they would vote Yes.

By comparison, only 37% of those aged 55-to-64 and 31% of those aged over 65, would vote to leave the UK.

'No' leads by 6 points.



Scotland Independence Referendum Voting Intention (31 March - 1 April):

No, against Independence: 50% (-1)

Yes, for Independence: 44% (+2)

Don't Know: 6% (-2)

Changes +/- 2-5 Marchhttps://t.co/0jIqoLLdLG pic.twitter.com/E4WaiORVlh — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) April 4, 2023

The country is evenly split on the timing of any future vote, with 44% opposed to one next year. Though that is down five points in the last month. Meanwhile, 41% - up seven points - would support one being held in this timeframe.

READ MORE: UK Government consider change to legal definition of sex

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “The only poll that matters is the one on election day, but the trend speaks for itself – Scottish Labour is back in business.

“Scots are sick and tired of this Tory Government and they know that only Scottish Labour can kick them out of Downing St and deliver the change that Scotland needs.

“The divided and scandal-struck SNP can only oppose the Tories – Scottish Labour can kick them out of power."

Meanwhile, Alex Salmond’s Alba has accused the Scottish Greens of holding back independence.

The party’s General Secretary Chris McEleny said: "Support for independence is much higher than for the SNP so we must not allow unpopular policies to take priority over independence because of pressure from Green Party ministers.

"The new First Minister must move the Scottish Government’s focus away from polarising policies such as Gender Reforms and deliver on the priorities of the entire population. This is the way to ensure that the Scottish Government helps grow support for independence.”

Replying, Green MSP Maggie Chapman, said Alba was “on the outside desperately looking in.”

She said: “Quite frankly these are the comments of yesterday’s men from the last century who, with their socially conservative and climate wrecking views, need to leave Scottish politics to those keen to build a sustainable country for future generations.

“This isn’t about one party. We need to build support beyond the SNP, the Scottish Greens and other pro-indy groups to ensure a majority. That’s how healthy democracy works. Alba are working to undermine that as their latest invective proves.”



