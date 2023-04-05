Peter Murrell, 58, was taken into custody on Wednesday, April 5, and is being questioned by the force as a suspect as part of the ongoing probe.

Officers are also undertaking searches at "a number of addresses".

A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

A statement by the force added: "The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.

"As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further."

Mr Murrell stepped down as chief executive during the recent leadership campaign.

The SNP said it continues to "co-operate fully" with the police following the arrest of the party's former chief executive.

It said: “Clearly it would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation but the SNP have been co-operating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so.

“At its meeting on Saturday, the governing body of the SNP, the NEC, agreed to a review of governance and transparency – that will be taken forward in the coming weeks.”