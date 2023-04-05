Their house was cordoned off by Police Scotland as officers conducted a search.

Several police vehicles were parked and a blue police tent has been put up in the front garden.

Officers were also spotted at Gordon Lamb House, the party's HQ in Edinburgh's Jackson's Entry.

In a statement, the force said: “A 58 year old man has today, Wednesday, 5 April 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

“The man is in custody and has been questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

“Officers are also carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation.

“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.”

The force also cautioned against social media gossip, saying the matter was “active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981.”

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: "COPFS will continue to work with police in this ongoing investigation.

"It is standard practice that any case regarding politicians is dealt with by prosecutors without the involvement of the Law Officers."

Mr Murrell resigned as the party's chief executive last month, a post he had held since 1999, following a row over membership figures.

He has been married to Ms Sturgeon since 2010.

The investigation, known as Operation Branchform, was launched in July 2021 after a complaint by former SNP council candidate and independence activist, Sean Clerkin.

On February 12, the Herald on Sunday reported that senior SNP figures had been contacted by the police as part of efforts to step up the investigation.

Three days later, Ms Sturgeon announced she was quitting as SNP leader and First Minister.

Commenting an SNP spokesperson said: “Clearly it would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation but the SNP have been cooperating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so.

“At its meeting on Saturday, the governing body of the SNP, the NEC, agreed to a review of governance and transparency – that will be taken forward in the coming weeks.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “This is a deeply concerning development and the Police Scotland investigation must be allowed to proceed without interference.

“For too long, a culture of secrecy and cover-up has been allowed to fester at the heart of the SNP.

“We need Humza Yousaf and Nicola Sturgeon to urgently state what they knew and when."

Scottish Conservative shadow constitution secretary Donald Cameron said: “Senior SNP politicians, including Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf, must cooperate fully with the investigation into this very serious case and commit to openness and transparency.

“While there is an ongoing police investigation into the SNP’s finances, and given that a suspect has now been arrested, it is right that due process is followed and any potential wrongdoing investigated thoroughly by the police.”

Alex Salmond, the leader of the Alba party said could not comment on the specifics of the case. "I led the SNP for a long time, so I'm very sad about what's happening and indeed about what it's become.

"But you should remember that the cause of independence and the case for it has never been stronger. And that's what myself and Alba are concentrating on putting forward."

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...