The former chief executive of the party has been taken into custody and was questioned by detectives as police searched their house in Glasgow on Wednesday morning.

A large police tent was set up outside their home, which was taped off.

Officers are also at the SNP’s HQ offices in Edinburgh, with police vans seen parked outside and uniformed officers standing inside the building.

1. Officers from Police Scotland stand beside by police tape and a police tent outside the home of former chief executive of the Scottish National Party (SNP) Peter Murrell, in Uddingston, Glasgow, after he was arrested in connection with the ongoing. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

3. Police vans near the headquarters of the Scottish National Party (SNP) in Edinburgh following the arrest of former chief executive Peter Murrell. Police Scotland are conducting searches at a number of properties in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the party.

5. Police officers at the headquarters of the SNP in Edinburgh following the arrest of former chief executive Peter Murrell. Police Scotland are conducting searches at a number of properties in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the party. Dan Barker/PA Wire

11. Officers from Police Scotland outside the headquarters of the SNP in Edinburgh following the arrest of former chief executive Peter Murrell. Police Scotland are conducting searches at a number of properties in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the party.

