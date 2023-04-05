Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell has been arrested in a police investigation into the SNP’s finances with their home and party’s headquarters being searched.
The former chief executive of the party has been taken into custody and was questioned by detectives as police searched their house in Glasgow on Wednesday morning.
A large police tent was set up outside their home, which was taped off.
Officers are also at the SNP’s HQ offices in Edinburgh, with police vans seen parked outside and uniformed officers standing inside the building.
1. Officers from Police Scotland stand beside by police tape and a police tent outside the home of former chief executive of the Scottish National Party (SNP) Peter Murrell, in Uddingston, Glasgow, after he was arrested in connection with the ongoing. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
2. Police Scotland vehicles beside by police tape and a police tent outside the home of former chief executive of the SNP Peter Murrell, in Uddingston, Glasgow, after he was arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the party.
3. Police vans near the headquarters of the Scottish National Party (SNP) in Edinburgh following the arrest of former chief executive Peter Murrell. Police Scotland are conducting searches at a number of properties in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the party.
5. Police officers at the headquarters of the SNP in Edinburgh following the arrest of former chief executive Peter Murrell. Police Scotland are conducting searches at a number of properties in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the party. Dan Barker/PA Wire
6. Police officers attend the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon on April 5, 2023 in Glasgow, Scotland. Peter Murrell, husband of former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and former chief executive of the Scottish National Party, was arrested.
7. An officer from Police Scotland carries a parcel delivery into the home of former chief executive of the SNP. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
8. Police officers attend the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon
9.Police officers attend the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon
10. Police officers attend the home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon
11. An officer from Police Scotland carries a parcel delivery into the home of former chief executive of the SNP, Peter Murrell, in Uddingston.
11. Officers from Police Scotland outside the headquarters of the SNP in Edinburgh following the arrest of former chief executive Peter Murrell. Police Scotland are conducting searches at a number of properties in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the party.
12. Officers from Police Scotland outside the headquarters of the SNP in Edinburgh. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article