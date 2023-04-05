The First Minister said officers searching the party’s HQ in Edinburgh “will not be impeded in any way shape or form and terms of their investigation.”

READ MORE: Peter Murrell is arrested in SNP party funds probe

Speaking at the New Gorbals health centre in Glasgow, he told Global Radio: “As you'll understand, I can't comment on a live police investigation but what I can say and what reassurance I absolutely can give is that the SNP has been fully cooperating in that police investigation, and will continue to do so.

“The party agreed at my first NEC as party leader that we'd instruct a review into governance and transparency of the party with some external input. So we'll give the full details of that in the coming weeks.”

Asked when he was first made aware of Mr Murrell’s arrest, the SNP leader said it was on Wednesday morning, “after the event.”

“I think that's really important for me to stress,” he added. “So of course, I am following it just as much as anybody else is.

“But as I keep saying, the party will fully cooperate, as has already been reported, for example, we know that police are at party headquarters and of course, they will not be impeded in any way shape or form in terms of their investigation.”

READ MORE: Police search Nicola Sturgeon's house as Peter Murrell arrested

The First Minister admitted the situation was “not great” for the SNP.

“I think the sooner we can get to a conclusion in this police investigation, the better but it's really up to the police, to of course, investigate in due course, in the way that they see fit and appropriate, so we'll make sure we fully cooperate.

“What I can do as the new SNP leader, as somebody who's had no involvement in the party finances in the past, is hopefully bring that new leadership and I think the review that I've spoken about and NEC has agreed to governance and transparency without external input is going to be key.”

He later told the PA: “People will have questions, there will be some concerns. Our party membership will have concerns too.

“What I can commit to as party leader is that we want to be absolutely transparent.”

The investigation into the SNP's finances, known as Operation Branchform, was launched in July 2021 after a complaint by former SNP council candidate and independence activist, Sean Clerkin.

On February 12 of this year, the Herald on Sunday reported that senior SNP figures had been contacted by the police as part of efforts to step up the investigation.

Three days later, Ms Sturgeon announced she was quitting as SNP leader and First Minister.

Asked if the investigation was the real reason Ms Sturgeon had resigned, Mr Yousaf said: “Nicola’s legacy stands on its own.

“Nicola’s legacy, whether it’s in relation to care-experienced young people and keeping The Promise, whether it’s on tackling child poverty, there are many legacies she can stand on, and I think that’s what she’ll be judged on.”

He continued: “I believe her very much when she says how exhausted she was.

“I think anybody who watched her over the course of the pandemic during those daily briefings, day after day, I think anybody could understand how exhausting that is.

“So, no, I don’t think this is the reason why Nicola Sturgeon stood down.”