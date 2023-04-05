Peter Murrell, the SNP's former chief executive, was arrested this morning in connection with a long running police investigation into the party's finances.

Speaking to The Herald this evening, the SNP's former deputy leader Jim Sillars urged Police Scotland to say whether they had previously told Ms Sturgeon her husband may face arrest.

Tonight a spokesman for Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on a live police investigation. Nicola Sturgeon had no prior knowledge of Police Scotland’s action or intentions. Ms Sturgeon will fully cooperate with Police Scotland if required however at this time no such request has been made.“

First Minister Humza Yousaf has said he only became aware of the arrest of Peter Murrell after it took place.

READ MORE: WATCH: As Police search SNP HQ following arrest of Peter Murrell

The new SNP leader said he would not criticise the timing of the police investigation.

He told the PA news agency: "I won't comment on a live police investigation.

"Of course, as party leader, I will know the financial state and health of the party.

"As I've already made clear, one of the first things I did was talking to our party lawyers around about the current live police investigation.

"I've never been an office bearer in the party, I've not had a role in the party finances."

READ MORE: Anas Sarwar says SNP faces 'big questions' after Peter Murrell arrest

He added: "There's an opportunity with new leadership to make sure we're being transparent."

He said the party's national executive committee had agreed to a review of governance and transparency.

Asked if the arrest would hurt the SNP in the polls or at a potential by-election, he said: "It certainly doesn't do us any good.

"People will have questions, there will be some concerns. Our party membership will have concerns too.

"What I can commit to as party leader is that we want to be absolutely transparent."

Mr Yousaf said today was a "difficult day" for the SNP following the arrest of former chief executive Peter Murrell.

He told Sky News: "My reaction, as you'd imagine, much like anybody involved in the SNP, is that this is a difficulty for the party.

"But, again, I'd just reiterate and emphasise it's so important for me not to comment on a live police investigation and be seen to prejudice that in any way, shape or form."

He continued: "I think there'll be concern from the public but, again, there is a live police investigation under way and we will wait to see what comes at the conclusion of that police investigation."

Asked if the investigation was the real reason Nicola Sturgeon resigned, Mr Yousaf told the PA news agency: "Nicola's legacy stands on its own.

"Nicola's legacy, whether it's in relation to care-experienced young people and keeping The Promise, whether it's on tackling child poverty, there are many legacies she can stand on, and I think that's what she'll be judged on."

He continued: "I believe her very much when she says how exhausted she was.

"I think anybody who watched her over the course of the pandemic during those daily briefings, day after day, I think anybody could understand how exhausting that is.

"So, no, I don't think this is the reason why Nicola Sturgeon stood down."

READ MORE: 'Did police tell Nicola Sturgeon Peter Murrell may face arrest?'

Speaking earlier Mr Sillars said Police Scotland should say whether Ms Sturgeon was given any indication of the arrest and if so when.

Police Scotland's chief constable Iain Livingstone and his deputy Malcolm Graham were both in Holyrood on February 9 this year when the former First Minister was also in the building for First Minister's Questions.

The visit by the senior officers was revealed in a freedom of information request with the force saying it was for a routine meeting with justice secretary Keith Brown.

Police loading crates into vans after searching SNP HQ in Edinburgh today. Photo PA.

"I think a number of people will be interested in when was Nicola Sturgeon informed about this possibility of her husband's arrest, that is the key question," he said.

"As to whether what has happened now had happened before or during the SNP's leadership contest is really now quite irrelevant. That will be one of the ifs of Scottish history."

He added: "I have already had people saying to me 'what was the timeline' between Nicola Sturgeon knowing there may be a problem in respect of her husband with the police and her resignation. That is a question people are quite legitimately asking.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

Ms Sturgeon announced her resignation on February 15 citing the toll the pandemic had taken on her for wishing to step down. She also said she may have become too divisive a figure to win over many of those currently opposed to independence.

She insisted that after more than 20 years in frontline politics, she had not been swayed by a crisis over transgender rights, A&E waiting times, or even, she implied, the ongoing police investigation into SNP finances.

READ MORE: Who is Peter Murrell, the former SNP chief executive?

"I'm not expecting violins here, but I am a human being as well as a politician," she said at a press conference at Bute House. "These jobs are a privilege, but they are also rightly hard."

Police Scotland released a statement on the arrest on Wednesday morning.

It said: "A 58-year-old man has today, Wednesday April 5, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

"The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

"Officers are also carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation.

"A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service."

Police Scotland advised caution around discussing the case on social media due to contempt of court rules.

READ MORE: SNP responds to Peter Murrell arrest as police search party HQ

The SNP released a statement saying: "Clearly, it would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation but the SNP have been co-operating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so.

"At its meeting on Saturday, the governing body of the SNP, the NEC, agreed to a review of governance and transparency - that will be taken forward in the coming weeks."

Police arrived at the home belonging to Ms Sturgeon and Mr Murrell early on Wednesday morning, with police taping the area off.

In the afternoon, officers could be seen in the back garden, one of whom was carrying two spades, although it is unclear why the officer had the tools.