The former first minister's last-minute decision to drop out of the Q&A on climate change comes as police continue to search her home in connection with a probe into the SNP's finances.

Ms Sturgeon's husband, Peter Murrell was arrested yesterday and questioned for nearly 12 hours before being released without charge, pending further investigation.

A large police presence remains outside the couple's house.

A spokesperson for the ex-SNP leader said Ms Sturgeon was pulling out because she wanted to “keep the focus of the event on the critical issue of the climate emergency”.

Ms Sturgeon was due to sit down with Patricia Espinosa, the former chair of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, for the “A Climate of Change” event.

She will be replaced by Màiri McAllan, the new Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Science Festival said: “While Nicola Sturgeon MSP is no longer attending our Climate of Change event, we are thrilled to be welcoming MSP Màiri McAllan, Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition who will join Ambassador Patricia Espinosa for this vital conversation.

“The Edinburgh Science Festival has been proudly programming events such as these which highlight and inspire people of all ages and all backgrounds to action on our climate emergency for many years. We look forward to welcoming our audiences to this insightful and inspiring discussion.”

Following the announcement, Ms Sturgeon's spokesperson said: “In order to keep the focus of this event on the critical issue of the climate emergency and Ambassador Patricia Espinosa’s contribution, Nicola Sturgeon has made the decision not to participate this evening.

“She is grateful to the festival and Ambassador Espinosa for their understanding, and to Mairi McAllan for taking her place.”

Mr Murrell - who stepped down as the SNP’s chief executive last month following a controversy about misleading information being given to journalists over the party’s membership numbers - has not been seen this morning.

Shortly after he was released, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 58-year-old man who was arrested as a suspect earlier today in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party, has been released without charge pending further investigation.

“The man was questioned by Police Scotland detectives after he was arrested at 7.45am. He was released from custody at 6.57pm.

“Officers also carried out searches today at a number of addresses as part of the investigation.

“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

“The matter remains active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.

“As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”

Ms Sturgeon's spokesperson yesterday said the former first minister had no "prior knowledge" of the arrest of her husband.

“It would not be appropriate to comment on a live police investigation. Nicola Sturgeon had no prior knowledge of Police Scotland’s action or intentions," they said. "Ms Sturgeon will fully cooperate with Police Scotland if required however at this time no such request has been made.“

Meanwhile, First Minister Humza Yousaf is due to hold a press conference this afternoon. Yesterday, he admitted the situation was "not great" for his party.

The SNP's HQ in Edinburgh was also searched. It's not known if other properties were also targeted by police.