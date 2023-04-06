IT really wasn’t that long ago that a Labour campaign stop would be more of an angry circus than a meet and greet.
There’d be heckles, signs reading ‘Red Tories Out,’ and, memorably, on one occasion the Imperial March from Star Wars
The prospect of doing a walkabout, as Anas Sarwar did yesterday on the streets of Rutherglen, would have left a party spin doctor in a cold, cold, cold sweat.
But those days, it seems, are in the past.
To paraphrase those great heroes of the Labour movement, D-Ream, things have got a bit better.
That’s partly because it would have been almost impossible for them to have got much worse.
📝 Sign up for our Unspun newsletter and enjoy exclusive opinion and analysis from some of Scotland's best political writers and commentators. Click here to sign up 👈
Do you remember in 2019 when they lost six MP of their seven MPs? When they plummeted to fifth place in the European elections, winning less than 10 per cent of the vote?
So when Sarwar managed to take the party into third place at the Holyrood elections just weeks after he replaced Richard Leonard, there was a palpable sense of relief.
Speaking to Labour folk at the time, they felt that they were on a long road to recovery, but at least they were finally recovering.
Turns out that road might not have been so long after all.
Last year, the Scottish Fabians produced research that said if Labour could win over just one in five SNP voters at the next general election, they could win 20 seats.
That seemed laughably optimistic at the time. Now, not so much.
It’s still far short of where they were in 2015, when Jim Murphy lost 40 of the party’s 41 MPs, but in Rutherglen yesterday, people were possibly even a little enthusiastic about speak to Sarwar and his activists.
Maybe that’s because of the particular set of circumstances in this particular constituency where voters really don’t like their incumbent MP. Or maybe it's because, as Jackie Baillie said over the weekend, Labour is “back in business.”
Perhaps Humza Yousaf can take some comfort from Sarwar’s turnaround.
Speaking to journalists in Bute House on Thursday he admitted that the arrest of Peter Murrell and the police probe into the SNP's finances had been “difficult and bruising.”
Having party HQ raided, while police officers search the home and garden of his predecessor is probably not how he imagined his first fortnight as SNP leader would go.
The problem for Mr Yousaf is he still has...
...want to read the full article? Sign up for free to the Unspun newsletter and receive it directly to your inbox every weekday night at 7pm. Click here 👈
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel