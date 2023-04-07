Police have left the home of Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell following a multi-day search.
Officers have swarmed the property since 7.35am on Wednesday after the arrest of the former SNP chief executive Mr Murrell.
The 58-year-old was released without charge almost 12 hours after his arrest, but the force continued to search the home of the couple.
READ MORE: Police search of Peter Murrell's house extends to garden
Police Scotland had also launched a search of the SNP headquarters and officers were seen leaving the Edinburgh premises with large containers.
It is understood that all officers had left the home of the former first minister and her husband by 5pm on Thursday.
Officers had dismantled a large forensic tent which covered the front door and removed the police tape.
Over the 29-hour search, officers were seen entering and leaving the property often carrying items.
Pictures taken of the search at her home showed forensic teams looking through storage units, and lifting the tarpaulin covering the BBQ in the back garden.
The search comes as part of a Police Scotland investigation into allegations around the SNP’s finances.
Mr Murrell, who has been married to Ms Sturgeon since 2010, resigned from his role as the party's chief executive in March.
It came just a month after the former first minister resigned in a shock announcement.
On Thursday, First Minister Humza Yousaf said claims police are “in cahoots” with the SNP over the timing of Peter Murrell’s arrest were a “conspiracy theory”.
Speaking to the media at his official residence, Bute House in Edinburgh, he said the last few days have been “difficult and bruising” for the party.
READ MORE: Police probe into party funds a factor in Sturgeon's resignation says ex SNP minister
Mr Yousaf said it is “very very clear” the SNP’s governance needs to be improved.
He said he has faith in Colin Beattie as party treasurer and discussed the party’s transparency review.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, Police Scotland said: "Officers carried out searches today at a number of addresses as part of the investigation.
"A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here