Officers have swarmed the property since 7.35am on Wednesday after the arrest of the former SNP chief executive Mr Murrell.

The 58-year-old was released without charge almost 12 hours after his arrest, but the force continued to search the home of the couple.

Police Scotland had also launched a search of the SNP headquarters and officers were seen leaving the Edinburgh premises with large containers.

It is understood that all officers had left the home of the former first minister and her husband by 5pm on Thursday.

Officers had dismantled a large forensic tent which covered the front door and removed the police tape.

Over the 29-hour search, officers were seen entering and leaving the property often carrying items.

Pictures taken of the search at her home showed forensic teams looking through storage units, and lifting the tarpaulin covering the BBQ in the back garden.

The search comes as part of a Police Scotland investigation into allegations around the SNP’s finances.

Mr Murrell, who has been married to Ms Sturgeon since 2010, resigned from his role as the party's chief executive in March.

It came just a month after the former first minister resigned in a shock announcement.

On Thursday, First Minister Humza Yousaf said claims police are “in cahoots” with the SNP over the timing of Peter Murrell’s arrest were a “conspiracy theory”.

Speaking to the media at his official residence, Bute House in Edinburgh, he said the last few days have been “difficult and bruising” for the party.

Mr Yousaf said it is “very very clear” the SNP’s governance needs to be improved.

He said he has faith in Colin Beattie as party treasurer and discussed the party’s transparency review.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Police Scotland said: "Officers carried out searches today at a number of addresses as part of the investigation.

"A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service."