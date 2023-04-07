THE SNP’s auditors have resigned amid a police investigation into the party’s finances.
The BBC said accountants Johnston Carmichael, who have worked with the SNP for more than a decade, had taken the decision after a review of its client portfolio.
It leaves the SNP looking for a new firm to audit its accounts for 2022 ahead of them being submitted to the Electoral Commission.
By law, the party has until 7 July to file the paperwork, or face possible sanctions.
The development comes as police wind up a two-day search of the home of Niciola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell, the former SNP chief executive.
He was arrested on Wednesday and later released without charge.
Police Scotland launched an investigation into SNP fundraising in July 2021 after complaints that around £660,000 raised specifically for a second independence referendum may have been spent on other things.
A spokesperson for the SNP said the party was in the process of finding a replacement firm to act as its auditors.
Under electoral law, the SNP must prepare annual financial statements and, because its income and expenditure exceeds £250,000 a year, must have them independently audited.
Its accounts cover each calendar year, and the last set, covering the year to December 2021, were published last August.
They showed the party's total income in 2021 was £4,510,460, while total expenditure was £5,262,032, and assets and liabilities were £1,630,454 and £1,055,689 respectively.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel