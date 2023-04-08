Speaking outside her Glasgow home, Ms Sturgeon said in a brief statement that she understands “the scrutiny that comes on me as a public figure”, adding that she intends to “get on with life and my job as you would expect”.

She added that there is “nothing” she can say about the ongoing investigation into her party’s finances.

She told reporters: “Well first off, there is obviously nothing I can say about the ongoing investigation.

“As much as there are things I may want to say, I’m not able to do so, other than to say that, as has been the case, there will continue to be full cooperation.

“The last few days have been obviously difficult, quite dramatic at times, but I understand that is part of a process.”

Mr Murrell was released on Wednesday evening without charge pending further investigation.

Police searched their home in Glasgow for more than a day, with uniformed officers also searching the SNP’s headquarters in Edinburgh.

Ms Sturgeon said Mr Murrell is home but is “not able to say anything” about his arrest while the investigation continues.

It comes after one of the SNP’s most senior figures said the party is facing the biggest crisis in 50 years amid the ongoing police investigation.

In an exclusive interview with The Herald, SNP President Mike Russell admitted the last few days have been “wearing” for everyone within the party and added there will now be a wide-ranging review of how the SNP is governed.

Mr Russell also said he does not think independence can be achieved “right now”.

He said: “I don’t think independence can be secured right now; we need to work towards some coordinated campaigning.

“But I think this is achievable. My main focus is how we can create a new Yes movement that allows for different visions but conducted in an atmosphere of mutual trust.”