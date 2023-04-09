According to the Mail on Sunday, the Niesmann + Bischoff motorhome - which normally sells for around £110,000 - was taken from outside the Fife home of Mr Murrell's 92-year-old mother.

The former SNP chief executive was arrested on Wednesday as part of an investigation into £660,000 raised specifically for a second independence referendum which may have been spent on other things.

He was released later that day pending further investigation.

The force spent two days searching the home he shares with his wife, Nicola Sturgeon.

They also searched the party's HQ in Edinburgh, taking a number of boxes away from the building.

On Saturday afternoon, speaking for the first time since the arrest, Ms Sturgeon said the last few days had been difficult.

She told reporters outside her Glasgow home that she understands “the scrutiny that comes on me as a public figure”, adding that she intends to “get on with life and my job as you would expect”.

She added that there is “nothing” she can say about the ongoing investigation into her party’s finances.

She told reporters: “Well first off, there is obviously nothing I can say about the ongoing investigation.

“As much as there are things I may want to say, I’m not able to do so, other than to say that, as has been the case, there will continue to be full cooperation.

“The last few days have been obviously difficult, quite dramatic at times, but I understand that is part of a process.”

Ms Sturgeon said Mr Murrell is home but is “not able to say anything” about his arrest while the investigation continues.

Police Scotland has said their investigation is ongoing.

An SNP spokesman said: “It would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation.

“The SNP has been co-operating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so.”

On Saturday, one of the SNP’s most senior figures said the party was facing its biggest crisis in 50 years.

In an exclusive interview with The Herald, SNP President Mike Russell admitted the last few days have been “wearing” for everyone within the party and added there will now be a wide-ranging review of how the SNP is governed.

Mr Russell also said he does not think independence can be achieved “right now”.

He said: “I don’t think independence can be secured right now; we need to work towards some coordinated campaigning.

“But I think this is achievable. My main focus is how we can create a new Yes movement that allows for different visions but conducted in an atmosphere of mutual trust.”

On Friday, it also emerged that the accountancy firm which had audited the SNP’s books for more than a decade had resigned.

Accountants Johnston Carmichael, who have worked with the SNP for more than a decade, told the party they had "taken the decision to resign following a review of our client portfolio and existing resources and commitments".

It leaves the SNP looking for a new firm to audit its accounts for 2022 ahead of them being submitted to the Electoral Commission.

By law, the party has until 7 July to file the paperwork, or face possible sanctions.