All Under One Banner invited all three of the candidates in the SNP’s leadership contest to address the march last month.

READ MORE: Sturgeon told SNP NEC party's finances were 'absolutely fine'

At the time, a spokesperson for Mr Yousaf said: "Humza will accept and would love to speak at the AUOB event on 6 May 2023."

His position then changed later on in the battle for Bute House, when he said he would try to attend both the coronation and the rally.

He told The National: “As an independence activist, I’ve proudly attended a number of rallies which hold an important place in our movement.

“My views on the monarchy are well known but as Scotland’s first minister it is vitally important that I represent the people of Scotland who hold a range of different views.

“If SNP members put their trust in me to lead our party, and become Scotland’s first minister, I will look to find a solution to attend both events if that is possible.”

READ MORE: KEVIN MCKENNA'S DIARY: Conspiracy theorists are losing the plot over the SNP

With both events starting at roughly the same time it would be impossible to attend both and the new SNP leader will be now heading to Westminster Abbey.

Confirmation of the snub came early on Saturday evening, when All Under One Banner posted a list of the speakers who had agreed to appear, including Mr Yousaf.

However, the Scottish Government then made clear the First Minister would be in London.

A spokesperson said: “Mr Yousaf has confirmed he will be attending the King’s coronation in his official capacity as First Minister of Scotland.”

On their Twitter account, All Under One Banner pointed out that Mr Yousaf had promised throughout the leadership contest to “lead from the front as first activist.”

“It is clear that Scotland's First Activist is under no obligation to go to the coronation - it's his choice not his duty,” the group said. “During this invitation process we've discovered that a deputy can be sent to London.”

Soon we'll publish the amended speakers list for the 6 May Glasgow Rally. It is clear that Scotland's First Activist is under no obligation to go to the coronation - it's his choice not his duty. During this invitation process we've discovered that a deputy can be sent to London. — All Under One Banner (@AUOBNOW) April 9, 2023

Others lined up to speak include Mr Yousaf’s leadership rivals, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan. Tasmina Ahmed Sheikh from Alba and former diplomat Craig Murray are also due to address the crowd in the city’s George Square.

During the leadership contest, Mr Yousaf made clear he was a republican and that if Scotland was to become independent, then voters should “consider whether or not we should move away from having a monarchy into an elected head of state.”