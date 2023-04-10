The former chief executive, who is married to Nicola Sturgeon, was arrested and released without charge last week, as Police Scotland searched the couple’s Glasgow home.

The force is investigating if £660,000 raised by the SNP specifically to fight a second independence referendum was spent on other things.

While the Glasgow search was underway on Wednesday, officers in Fife seized a luxury £110,000 motor home from outside the home of Mr Murrell’s widowed 92-year-old mother.

SNP leader and First Minister Humza Yousaf previously said that the party may have “obligations” to pay any legal fees incurred by Mr Murrell.

He added last Thursday: “I have to look at the detail around whether we are paying for Peter's legal fees or not."

It emerged last week that the party has engaged the leading lawyer Stuart Munro, whose expertise includes “white collar crime” and “allegations of financial crime”.

He successfully represented the former administrator of Rangers Football Club in a major fraud prosecution.

The Sunday Post reported some SNP MPs and MSPs were unhappy at the possibility of party money, including their monthly levy, being used for Mr Murrell’s legal fees.

One insider told the paper: “The party sub is meant to support campaigning but the questions over the use of money at SNP HQ mean the MSPs are wondering how their cash is being spent – especially as there is now talk of the party spending a fortune on expensive ‘white collar crime’ lawyers and possibly paying Peter’s legal fees.

“Veteran MSPs who fought all their lives for independence are aghast, with some now talking about with-holding the money from HQ – instead diverting it to their branches, where it can be spent on actual campaigning.”

The SNP has repeatedly refused to say if Mr Murrell has been suspended by the party or has voluntarily stepped aside in light of the police investigation.

It is understood he is being treated as an “ordinary member”, as he is not elected or an officer bearer.

It is also understood that “the SNP is not paying for Peter Murrell's legal representation”.

However it is unclear whether the party could yet pay his legal fees in future.