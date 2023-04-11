The latest weekly figures, which cover larger emergency departments only rather than minor injury units or smaller casualties, show that 1,326 patients waited over 12 hours to be seen and subsequently admitted, discharged or transferred to another hospital in the week ending April 2.

This was equivalent to just over 5% of the 25,294 attendances.

Performance against the core four-hour target also continued to slip, with just 63% of patients getting back out of A&E departments within this time period.

The four-hour target hit an all-time low of 55.1% in mid-December before climbing to 70.3% at the end of January - the best since May 2022 - but has been on a downward trajectory since then.

New Health Secretary, Michael Matheson, said NHS services are still coming under "significant pressure", with hospital bed occupancy a "major factor impacting on performance".

Attendance levels remain 5% below the pre-pandemic average for the same week in 2015 to 2019, when just over 26,600 people were turning up at emergency departments, but a shortage of available beds on wards is continuing to hamper the flow of patients out of A&E who require admission for hospital treatment.

The number of patients spending over 12 hours in A&E by the beginning of April - 1,326 - compares to an average of just 42 patients for the same week in 2015-2019.

There are also stark differences by health board region.

In NHS Tayside, 89.5% of patients were out of A&E departments within four hours, compared to 44.2% of those attending the emergency department in NHS Forth Valley.

The Scottish Conservative shadow health secretary, Dr Sandesh Gulhane - a Glasgow GP - said: “These appalling figures are a graphic illustration of the scale of the task new health secretary Michael Matheson faces in trying to turn around Scotland’s NHS following the disastrous stewardship of his predecessor, Humza Yousaf.

“It’s unacceptable that, with the winter peak long gone, well over a third of patients are having to wait more than four hours to be seen – and that proportion is rising.

“These delays inevitably, and tragically, lead to avoidable deaths.”

The crisis in A&E is not being driven by a spike in attendances, which still remain lower than they were pre-pandemic (Image: PHS)

Scottish Labour's health spokeswoman, Jackie Baillie, said the statistics "should be sounding a wake up call" for Mr Matheson, who has been in his new post for just over a week.

She said: “It is clear for all to see that the colossal incompetence of former Health secretary Humza Yousaf has turned our NHS’s winter crisis into a perpetual state of chaos.

“Medical staff are fighting furiously to keep our NHS above water but they are being failed by an out of touch and out of ideas SNP.”

Mr Matheson said: "We are doing all we can to support health boards cope with the significant pressure that remains on services right across the health and social care system.

"I am grateful to all health and social care staff for their outstanding effort in the face of this sustained pressure."

He added: "Hospital bed occupancy continues to be a major factor impacting performance.

"We are increasing NHS 24 staffing and providing up to £8 million to boards to help alleviate pressure from delayed discharge.

"As part of our nationwide approach, patients who no longer need to be in hospital are being urgently reassessed and those clinically safe to be discharged will be safely moved home or to an interim placement in a care home - freeing up beds for those most in need."