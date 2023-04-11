Rishi Sunak remains committed to re-establishing power-sharing arrangements in Northern Ireland "as quickly as possible".
Mr Sunak will welcome Joe Biden to Belfast later today as part of the UK President’s visit to the island of Ireland.
But the visit risks being overshadowed by a failure to see power-sharing return to Stomont after the DUP has refused to engage in devolution returning to Northern Ireland over Brexit.
Downing Street has denied that the Prime Minister has given up on getting the DUP back into power-sharing.
Read more: Rishi Sunak appeals for Stormont return ahead of Joe Biden visit
Asked whether Mr Sunak’s lack of plans to meet Northern Ireland political leaders during his visit there this week was a sign of having given up on the Democratic Unionists returning to Stormont, a No 10 spokesman said: “No, not at all.
“It’s the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland’s priority to get the executive up and running and he has had extensive engagement with the Northern Ireland political parties, as has the Prime Minister, over recent months.
“You’ll be aware that he met with leaders over the past few months with regards specifically to the Windsor Framework.
“Our continued hope is that we can get Stormont back up and running as quickly as possible.”
Read more: Sunak's Stormont brake backed in Commons despite Tory rebellion
Downing Street has also said that it would not characterise Mr Sunak’s engagements with President Biden in Northern Ireland this week as low-key.
Asked about the White House reportedly scaling back their interaction from a bilateral event to a less formal coffee meeting, a No 10 spokesman said: “The Prime Minister will meet with President Biden to discuss areas of mutual interest.”
Asked why the plans appeared low-key, he replied: “I wouldn’t characterise it as that. As I’ve said the Prime Minister will see him tonight, he will see him again tomorrow.
“You’ve seen the president’s actions during his time demonstrate that we have a close relationship. His first visit outside of North America was to the UK, where he met both the Queen and the Prince of Wales.”
“We continue to have an incredibly positive working relationships with the president and the US government.”
The prospect of an imminent UK-US free trade deal has been played down by the Tory government.
Asked whether progress could be expected to be made during Mr Sunak’s meeting with Mr Biden, a No 10 spokesman said: “A free trade agreement is not the only way of strengthening the UK-US trade relationship.
Read more: Good Friday structures can only be reformed if all back it - Blair
“We already have an incredibly good level of trade with the US which we’ve spoken about before. I believe it’s already worth 223 billion a year.
“Our focus is still in boosting American investments in the UK and increasing access to US markets for our businesses, and ultimately trying to secure lower prices for UK consumers.
“So we will continue to work with the US government but I’d also point to the fact that we’re also deepening our trade relationships with individual states.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here