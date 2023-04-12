Humza Yousaf has accused Scottish Labour’s leadership of being “incapable of defending” Holyrood after the party failed to back action to try and overturn the blocked gender recognition reforms despite voting in favour of them.
The First Minister’s government confirmed it will seek a judicial review at the Court of Session to appeal the UK Government using a section 35 order to halt the gender recognition reforms from becoming law.
The vast majority of Scottish Labour MSPs supported the legislation.
Read more: SNP confirms court action to contest blocking of gender reforms
But in response to the confirmation of court action, the party’s official line pointed the finger at the Scottish and UK governments and branded the legal proceedings “a fraught and expensive” route.
Scottish Labour equalities spokesperson, Paul O’Kane, who took over the role earlier this week, said “The election of a new First Minister should have provided a reset moment on this debate. Instead, everyone is being failed by the constitutional row that has engulfed this bill.
“Trans people and women are still being failed and the SNP and Tory governments doing nothing to find consensus.
“This issue is too important to be reduced to political point scoring or culture wars.”
He added: “A fraught and expensive legal battle could have been avoided if both of our governments had been more willing to work in good faith to deliver a bill that works for everyone.
Read more: Analysis: Humza Yousaf gets on front foot over legal challenge
“The real questions here won’t be answered in the courts – we need to focus on building consensus and public support for a way forward on reform.”
But two Labour MSPs have backed the Scottish Government’s decision.
Former Scottish Labour leader, Richard Leonard said it was a “welcome decision”.
He added: “The update to gender recognition law passed overwhelmingly by the Scottish Parliament would make life a little easier for one of the most persecuted minorities in society.
“It was both necessary and long overdue, and it must be allowed to stand.”
Monica Lennon highlighted the legislation was supported by “by a two-thirds majority, including support from all parties”.
She added: “It is right that the Scottish Government is challenging the UK Government’s block on the reforms.”
In response, Mr Yousaf said it was a “shame that Anas Sarwar and (the) Labour leadership are incapable of defending our Scottish Parliament”.
He added: “A reminder the UK Government have refused to meaningfully engage on the GRR Bill, which Anas Sarwar and most of Scottish Labour voted for.”
Pointing to the response from Mr Leonard and Ms Lennon, the FM said that “thankfully there are some in Labour who get it”.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here