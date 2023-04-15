The Army could be brought into provide a replacement for a key Highland ferry service.
There is currently only a foot passenger service from Corran to the Ardnamurchan peninsula after the relief vessel broke down.
A reduced service has been running on the five-minute crossing of Loch Linnhe since January as the main ferry on the Highland Council service, the MV Corran, was taken off for repairs.
The MV Maid of Glencoul had been covering the route until it broke down last Friday, leaving locals and tourists facing a diversion of around 42 miles.
Highland Council organised a foot passenger route from Wednesday on a catamaran which can take up to 65 passengers, which runs two return trips daily.
But there is no currently car service on what the ferry is the busiest single-vessel route in Scotland, carrying more than 270,000 cars a year.
Now, Scotland’s Transport Minister has confirmed the local authority has been in contact regarding military assistance.
Transport Minister Kevin Stewart said: “The Highland Council has made contact with the Scottish Government regarding military support.
“The Scottish Government will liaise with The Highland Council to consider how this is taken forward.
“There is a structured process to follow for military assistance and any final decision will be for MoD.”
