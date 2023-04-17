We in Scottish Labour should not be surprised at the collapse of the SNP edifice: just seven years ago I wrote that our own demise was the consequence of complacency, arrogance and indolence – and some bad luck!

That applies now to the fall of the SNP, but to a much greater degree.

The complacency of SNP councillors, MSPs and MPs, elected on the coattails of their leaders, has been remarkable.

Undoubtedly they owe much of their success to their charismatic leaders, but this deference to and reliance on a single figure, has also been their undoing.

I previously conceded Sturgeon was a brilliant communicator with a knack for sound bites encompassing the prevalent mood of the day.

She demonstrated that in her daily briefings on the Covid pandemic, where she shamelessly exploited the coverage given to her by TV and radio, particularly the BBC.

But as she courted the limelight, “representing” Scotland on the world stage, the services for which she was responsible were rapidly in decline.

Rather than selecting the most experienced/able candidates for her cabinet, she prioritised a retinue of placemen, including our current first minister, appointing them to positions of power, with nepotism that would make Julius Caesar blush.

There were a few dissenters in the SNP ranks, such as MPs Douglas Chapman and Joanna Cherry, but they were severely dealt with by the party machine led by Sturgeon and Peter Murrell.

As is so often the case in these scenarios, the eventual cause of the collapse was not the appalling record of the Scottish Government, but an entirely different and curious set of circumstances.

At the last Scottish Parliament election Sturgeon failed to get an overall majority, although she continued to say she had an “overwhelming” victory.

She could have run a minority SNP administration as Alex Salmond had done successfully from 2007 to 2011 – incidentally, with Tory support for all of his Budgets - but instead she fell for the charms of the Scottish Greens and negotiated the so- called “Bute House” Agreement. That was the start of the downfall.

From then on the Green tail wagged the SNP dog, and one of their demands was the controversial Gender Recognition Reform Bill (GRR), which caused a significant internal schism.

The dam had burst, and ever since there has been no stopping the flooding.

I need not chronicle the saga of the SNP accounts, the arrest of the Chief Executive of the SNP, or the resignations of ministers and officials, as this has become the constant refrain of recent days, but I am interested in what will happen next.

Yousaf is already a lame duck: his legitimacy as leader was in doubt from the moment he scraped a narrow victory over Kate Forbes in a contest which was designed by the party machinery to increase his chances of winning.

And, in light of the recent financial allegations, many more will now believe the contest was deliberately rushed to pre-empt a scandal which would tarnish Sturgeon’s heir apparent.

The clamour for an early election is growing but there is no obvious way of achieving it.

Ironically, it was nationalist MSPs who recently proposed changing the current two thirds requirement to a simple majority, in order to push through a snap election masquerading as a de facto independence referendum.

Unsurprisingly, they now seem less keen on the idea, and in the event of consensus support for a snap election amongst the Opposition parties, it would still require around a third of SNP MSPs to get on board.

It remains to be seen whether Scotland’s administration can limp on through the next three years.

Already, the First Minister is returning to the old ploy of challenging Westminster, but he has been warned that he will almost certainly lose a costly legal challenge over London’s veto of the GRR Bill, as Section 35 of the Scotland Act was specifically designed to be deployed in response to constitutional divergence.

He is also doubling down on the kind of vacuous identity politics that ultimately helped bring Sturgeon down, with a “Minister for Independence”- using taxpayers’ money for a political campaign - and sending “Airmiles Angus” Robertson and his entourage to Tartan Week in New York as the crisis at home grows.

The next few days are critical, as this crisis has further cemented the view, held by many, that devolution is failing - the Scottish parliament has been hijacked by the SNP as a vehicle for separatism – and should, perhaps, be reversed.

This would be a disaster for power-sharing throughout the UK, and the Opposition parties at Holyrood, together with the UK Government, need to rise to the challenge to find a way to protect the people of Scotland from further misery.

Lord Foulkes of Cumnock is a Labour peer and former MP and MSP