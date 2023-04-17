The Parliamentary Standards Commissiner has launched a probe into shares in a childcare firm held by the Prime Minister’s wife.

It was reported last month that Akshata Murty has shares in Koru Kids, one of England’s six private child minder agencies.

The company is to benefit from a pilot scheme announced by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, in which £1200 is offered to people who train to become a childminder through an agency.

Mr Sunak failed to mention his wife’s interests when he spoke about the childcare scheme at the Commons liaison committee in late March.

Asked by the Labour MP Catherine McKinnell if he had anything to declare, he replied: “No, all my disclosures are declared in the normal way.”

The investigation could damage Mr Sunak as his party prepares for local elections in England in May.

An update to the parliamentary website showed Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg opened the investigation under the MPs’ code of conduct on Thursday.

“Members must always be open and frank in declaring any relevant interest in any proceeding of the House or its committees, and in any communications with ministers, members, public officials or public office holders,” the relevant section reads.

A No 10 spokeswoman responded: “We are happy to assist the commissioner to clarify how this has been transparently declared as a ministerial interest.”