Writing to Holyrood’s Health, Social Care and Sport Committee, Maree Todd, the new Social Care minister said the Stage One debate would now happen after the summer.

Holyrood had previously agreed to put the Bill to the vote on March 17, however, it was then delayed until June 28, pending the election of a new SNP leader.

In her letter, the minister did not specify a new date for a vote, instead saying that the government wanted to first “find compromise and reach consensus with those who have raised concerns” before taking the legislation to parliament.

The new law would let the government set up ‘care boards’ directly accountable to Scottish Ministers who will take on functions and staff that are currently managed and run by local authorities and health boards.

The aim is to provide a standard level of care across the country and end the "postcode lottery".

Nicola Sturgeon has described it as the biggest public sector reform since the NHS in 1948.

Criticism of the Bill has been mounting in recent months, with MSPs, councils, unions and organisations and carer’s charities all calling for a pause.

Earlier this month, groups representing staff and users of the new service said the legislation needed “significantly more time.”

In her letter to the committee, Ms Todd said the government was “committed to delivering a National Care Service to improve quality, fairness and consistency of provision that meets individuals’ needs.”

She added: “The scale of this ambition will require the National Care Service (Scotland) Bill to progress in order to ensure sustainable social care services moving forward.

“We wish to use the time ahead of the Stage One debate to find compromise and reach consensus with those who have raised concerns during the stage one scrutiny undertaken so far.

“As you note, the Stage One debate is currently timetabled for the end of June.

“However, we see value in continuing engagement and co-design activities through summer before moving to the next stage of the Bill.

“As you are aware, stage one deadlines for Bills are agreed by Parliament. Therefore, it is my intention that the minister for parliamentary business will seek Parliament’s approval, via the parliamentary bureau, to extend the stage one deadline beyond June.”

Scottish Tory social care spokesman Craig Hoy said the delay was “not good enough from the SNP”.

“Every stakeholder has lined up against these proposals to centralise care services but still the SNP refuse to listen,” he said.

“It is time for the SNP, including Humza Yousaf who backed these plans as health secretary, to ditch this power grab on local services for good.

“Social care services are in crisis across Scotland on the SNP’s watch and the last thing they need is this bureaucratic nightmare and more oversight from SNP ministers.

“The Scottish Conservatives have voiced their opposition to a National Care Service since they were first unveiled and it is time the SNP listen to our calls to divert every penny earmarked for it to local care services instead.”

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “This is a last-ditch attempt to buy some time for support that’s never going to emerge. The National Care Service is a billion-pound bureaucratic ministerial power grab - it needs scrapped, not salvaged.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats are the only party to have stood up against these flawed proposals from day one. The Government’s plans would consume gargantuan amounts of money and time without addressing the problems at the root of social care.

“This is money that needs to be spent on frontline services and staff who are firefighting on every shift.”